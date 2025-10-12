You Can Get An Irish Passport Through Your Grandparent (Here's How To Apply)

It's a stereotype — albeit one that often rings true — that Americans with even the most tenuous ancestral connections to Ireland long to be reunited with the homeland. This unwavering patriotism towards a little green rock adrift from the coast of Western Europe seems paradoxical for people who live in the land of "bigger equals better," but such sentimentality might also have some practical applications.

According to the Henley Passport Index, which uses official data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to determine the world's strongest passports, the Irish passport is ranked joint No. 5, alongside other European passports, including those of France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark. Citizens of the Emerald Isle are granted visa-free access to 187 countries or regions, falling just short of Singaporeans, who hold the world's strongest national passport, with access to 192 countries.

If you want an Irish passport, whether for practical or symbolic reasons, being born in the country or acquiring citizenship after years of residence aren't the only pathways. Ireland recognizes citizenship by descent two generations back, meaning if any of your grandparents were Irish, you may qualify for the passport. Not only will this allow you to skip immigration lines when traveling to European Union countries, but it also grants working rights in the EU and the U.K. To put the Irish passport's utility in perspective, the Henley Passport Index ranked the South Korean passport at No. 2 (190 countries), Japan at No. 3 (189 countries), and the German, Italian, Luxembourgish, and Spanish passports a joint No. 4, counting them among Europe's most powerful passports, granting access to 188 countries. The U.S., by comparison, is ranked No. 12, which still gives American passport holders visa-free access to 180 countries or regions.