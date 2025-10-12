This Lovely Little Lakeside Town In Upstate New York Has Gorgeous Adirondack Trails And Stellar Fishing Spots
Situated along the shores of the northern basin of Lake George, Hague is a true hidden gem among the mountain towns of upstate New York. With a population of just over 600 people as of 2025, it offers the perfect quiet respite for nature lovers visiting one of New York's best mountain ranges, the Adirondacks — that is, away from the crowds of more popular areas and alongside townfolk who share their lives with this corner of the East Coast.
Not only do visitors to Hague, New York, have access to prime hiking trails, open for summer or winter treks, but anglers will especially appreciate the vast options when it comes to where to throw their line — and the fact that they can do so year-round. Hague offers direct access to Lake George with all necessary marine amenities available to make the most of your time on the water.
Located just over a 1.5-hour drive north of Albany, New York, or 1.5 hours south of Burlington, Vermont, Hague is close to other nearby hubs in the Lake George region. Fort Ticonderoga, one of "America's best-preserved forts," is only a short drive north and makes for a great day trip for history buffs with a penchant for nature — it was the site of several major battles throughout the French and Indian War and the Revolutionary War. Hague is right on the Lakes to Locks Passage, also known as the All-American Road. In a way, traveling through Hague is like walking in the steps of American revolutionaries.
Hague gives hikers access to hidden, beautiful Adirondack trails
A visit to Hague, New York, isn't complete without some time spent on the trails. Perfect for a quick dose of the outdoors or those traveling with young children, Peggy's Point Trail is an easy trek in the center of Hague at the center of beautiful Peggy's Point park.
Experienced hikers will feel challenged and more at home on moderately difficult terrain. The nearby Lake George Wild Forest has an abundance of trails that can be completed in a morning or afternoon, with a couple of trailheads in Hague. Jabe Pond via Battle Hill Road is a 3.3-mile hike in the heart of the Lake George Wild Forest that leads to a gorgeous pond where you can swim and fish. The pond is visible at all times from the trail, and the hike is especially beautiful in the summer when the weather is perfect. But visiting in the winter is great, too, when the trail is covered in thick, white snow. The trail and pond remain accessible in the wintertime, but you might have to snowshoe to the pond.
Hague also has direct access to the Pharaoh Lake Wilderness, a 46,283-acre area where wild fauna and flora thrive. The crown jewels of this area are Pharaoh Lake and the 2,556-foot Pharaoh Mountain. There are over 70 miles of hiking trails to explore in the wilderness area, including Berrymill Pond, one of the closest trails to Hague. Enter the 6.8-mile trail via New Hague Road, and your efforts will be rewarded with a green oasis where you can bask in the natural beauty of the Adirondacks. Like much of Hague, this area is open year-round, and Lake Pharaoh is a great fishing spot, too.
Enjoy all-season fishing in Lake George
Whether you're an experienced angler or are just getting into fishing, Hague offers some of the best spots on Lake George, New York's "Queen of the American Lakes" — the lake's views of the surrounding mountains, carved by glacial ice thousands of years ago, are to thank for that majestic title. Motorred boats are the vehicle of choice to enjoy Lake George from Hague, and you can rent your own at Dockside Landing Marina or, if you're near Silver Bay, Snug Harbor South.
With so much water fun at your fingertips, it's no surprise that Hague's primary activity and reason for travelers to visit has been to throw some lines. Lake George, which is 32 miles long and goes to depths of 200 feet, is home to a wide variety of fish and other wildlife. You're likely to fish out perch, trout, bass, pike, and salmon — these are classic game fish, which make for a great lunch or dinner if you're planning to cook your catch later. The Hague Market is a perfect stop for grabbing fishing supplies, as well as beer and sandwiches to enjoy on the boat.
What's more, Hague offers not only seasonal fishing but all-season opportunities. In the winter, when the lake freezes over, anglers can take part in ice fishing. That said, the best seasons to fish remain spring and fall. Beginners shouldn't feel intimidated — fishing guides are available via Justy-Joe Charters to help you navigate the specifics of what locals consider the pinnacle of an American vacation. It's important to note that there are no large fishing stores in Hague besides the general store. To refill your bait and tackle stock at a dedicated fishing store, head to Ticonderoga, only a 13-minute drive north.