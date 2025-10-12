This Lovely Little Lakeside Town In Upstate New York Has Gorgeous Adirondack Trails And Stellar Fishing Spots

Situated along the shores of the northern basin of Lake George, Hague is a true hidden gem among the mountain towns of upstate New York. With a population of just over 600 people as of 2025, it offers the perfect quiet respite for nature lovers visiting one of New York's best mountain ranges, the Adirondacks — that is, away from the crowds of more popular areas and alongside townfolk who share their lives with this corner of the East Coast.

Not only do visitors to Hague, New York, have access to prime hiking trails, open for summer or winter treks, but anglers will especially appreciate the vast options when it comes to where to throw their line — and the fact that they can do so year-round. Hague offers direct access to Lake George with all necessary marine amenities available to make the most of your time on the water.

Located just over a 1.5-hour drive north of Albany, New York, or 1.5 hours south of Burlington, Vermont, Hague is close to other nearby hubs in the Lake George region. Fort Ticonderoga, one of "America's best-preserved forts," is only a short drive north and makes for a great day trip for history buffs with a penchant for nature — it was the site of several major battles throughout the French and Indian War and the Revolutionary War. Hague is right on the Lakes to Locks Passage, also known as the All-American Road. In a way, traveling through Hague is like walking in the steps of American revolutionaries.