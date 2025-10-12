This Vacation Destination Is The Only City With Two Restaurants In The World's Top 10 For 2025

Often treated as a pit stop on the way to Machu Picchu, Lima deserves far more attention. Peru's capital has earned a place on the world's culinary map for being home to four restaurants in the prestigious World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 list and is the only city worldwide with two spots in the top 10. Leading the pack is Maido, helmed by chef Mitsuharu "Micha" Tsumura, whose Japanese heritage shapes the restaurant's celebrated Nikkei cuisine. This style blends Peruvian ingredients — like ají peppers, native tubers, and exotic Amazon fruits — with Japanese techniques and precision. Tasting menus range from $370 to $715 per person (as of this writing). Not everyone knows it, but Lima's craze for Peruvian-Japanese flavors is in full swing —you can spot Nikkei restaurants across the city for every budget. Japanese immigrants, like their Chinese counterparts before them, have helped shape the city's culinary identity, layering new techniques and flavors onto the already rich Spanish-influenced traditions.

For another world-class experience, head over to the Bohemian district of Barranco and you'll find the ninth best restaurant in the world: Kjolle by Pía León. The only female chef in the top 10 pays homage to Peru's biodiversity in the many ingredients and techniques she uses in her dishes. The country's ecosystems stretch from the Pacific coast to the Andes and the Amazon, creating a pantry unlike any other: ancient highland tubers and quinoa, exotic rainforest fruits, and — believe it or not — over 3,000 varieties of potato. Tasting menus start at $98.