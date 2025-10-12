Tucked In Vermont's Green Mountains Is A Getaway Town Offering Cozy Bread And Breakfasts And Trail Adventures
In a state where 78% of the landscape is covered by forest, as is the case in Vermont, hamlets and villages tend to suddenly appear in small pockets of tree breaks along roads before disappearing just as quickly. Fairfax, Vermont offers yet another example of this typical Vermont experience. Situated at the intersection of route 104 and the Lamoille River, Fairfax presents a small downtown core of markets, churches, and municipal buildings that are surrounded by a ring of farmland, beyond which, the wilds take over. Populating this is about 5,500 people, which seems few, but still exceeds that of neighboring towns like Cambridge, Fletcher, and Georgia.
Like those towns and villages, Fairfax puts nature lovers on the doorstep of a number of great Vermont hikes and bikes, and it's easy to reach, too, thanks to its proximity to Interstate 89 and several Vermont population centers, including this underrated lakeside town that surprises with Victorian streets, craft brews, and cute shops. In fact, Vermont's largest city, an artsy urban escape surrounded by mountains, is just 25 miles away. As this is also mountain country, several ski resorts are close by, most notably Smuggler's Notch Resort and Stowe Mountain Resort.
Inns and outs
Within Fairfax itself are two inns. Back Inn Time spreads across five acres of trees and a meadow, complete with a babbling brook and a lake view. Inside, the vibe and design of the two suites lean into the traditional New England but updates it with modern bells and whistles, such as a saltwater hot tub and infrared sauna. Seven miles away, find the Inn at Buck Hollow Farm, offering the quintessential country Vermont inn experience — four-poster beds and all — on an estate from the 1790s. What's more, there are 400 acres of land to spread out in, with trails connected to the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers network. To get even closer to the land, look to Maple Grove Campground, which offers several levels of roughing it, from tents to trailers.
All put visitors within close proximity to several area attractions. Chief among these is the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, a 93-mile route stretching from St. Johnsbury to Swanton. The nearest access point to Fairfax is 8 miles away, in Cambridge. Twenty miles north of Fairfax, in Sheldon Junction, the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail crosses paths with the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, which runs 26.4 Miles from St. Albans to Richford. Whichever route you take to either trail, include a detour to Maple Street Covered Bridge, transporting locals since 1865. Other hiking opportunities in Fairfax itself include Fairfax Community Park and Recreation Path and the trails in 100 Acre Woods.
Travel Tips for Fairfax, Vermont
By air, the best way to reach Fairfax, Vermont is from Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport, 20 miles south. But Fairfax is also close to the Canadian border, putting Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport just 87 miles away. Across Lake Champlain, passing through these picturesque, romantic islands for outdoor lovers, there's also Plattsburgh International Airport, at just 42 miles away. Amtrak stops nearby, too, with the final station of the Vermonter line in next-door St. Albans. Amtrak's Ethan Allen Express offers a second rail option, with the terminus in Burlington. Beyond those depots, however, a car is required, as no buses pass through Fairfax.
Any trip to rural Vermont means keeping a keen eye on the weather, as the famous joke by Mark Twain still applies: "If you don't like the weather in New England now, just wait a few minutes." This is particularly so from November to May, when temperatures plummet and snow storms fall. Climate change is also bringing more instances of flash flooding. When entering rural areas like Fairfax, it's important to prepare for whatever wrenches Mother Nature might throw at you. Also keep in mind that many roads remain dirt or gravel, which heavy rain and snow can turn into mud bogs. Phone signals can also struggle, if not disappear entirely, in certain parts of the state, making it a good idea to download maps ahead of time or bring paper ones.