Tucked In Vermont's Green Mountains Is A Getaway Town Offering Cozy Bread And Breakfasts And Trail Adventures

In a state where 78% of the landscape is covered by forest, as is the case in Vermont, hamlets and villages tend to suddenly appear in small pockets of tree breaks along roads before disappearing just as quickly. Fairfax, Vermont offers yet another example of this typical Vermont experience. Situated at the intersection of route 104 and the Lamoille River, Fairfax presents a small downtown core of markets, churches, and municipal buildings that are surrounded by a ring of farmland, beyond which, the wilds take over. Populating this is about 5,500 people, which seems few, but still exceeds that of neighboring towns like Cambridge, Fletcher, and Georgia.

Like those towns and villages, Fairfax puts nature lovers on the doorstep of a number of great Vermont hikes and bikes, and it's easy to reach, too, thanks to its proximity to Interstate 89 and several Vermont population centers, including this underrated lakeside town that surprises with Victorian streets, craft brews, and cute shops. In fact, Vermont's largest city, an artsy urban escape surrounded by mountains, is just 25 miles away. As this is also mountain country, several ski resorts are close by, most notably Smuggler's Notch Resort and Stowe Mountain Resort.