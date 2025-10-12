Nestled In The Pocono Mountains Is Pennsylvania's Charming Borough Full Of Recreation, Farms, And Views
For a Poconos trip that takes you out of the larger resort towns into a blend of outdoor life and small-town vibes, you might look to the borough of Lehighton. You will find this small town hidden in the heart of Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains in southern Carbon County. The county, whose northern and eastern parts (also known as NEPA) make up a portion of the Pocono Mountains, is on the west bank of the Lehigh River. The area is surrounded by the Appalachian Mountains' Ridge-and-Valley region, and its stunning locale creates an Instagrammable picture for your activities throughout the year. The greater Lehighton area has state parks, long trail systems, and agricultural lands that tie into the town's charm.
When you get to Lehighton, you'll likely dive into one of its major draws – easy access to fun on the river and in the parks. Beltzville State Park has a nearly 1,000-acre lake (949 acres to be exact) for your boating and fishing trips, a beach where you can swim (bring sunscreen), and miles of paths to check out. Another feature you can explore is the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, a 165-mile trail that goes right through the community and is a great spot for biking and getting your steps in. You can also head just north of the borough to Lehigh Gorge State Park, which follows the Lehigh River through a deep gorge and is a destination for whitewater boating. The area's agricultural roots are apparent at several local farms that are open to the public, where you can pick your own local fruits and attend seasonal festivals that celebrate sunflowers, pumpkins, and, yes, Christmas trees.
Attractions and what to do around Lehighton
You'll find that a majority of activities around Lehighton have to do with the outdoors and the area's history. When you visit Beltzville State Park, you can swim at a large beach or walk across the historic Harrity Covered Bridge. In Lehigh Gorge State Park, you can take to the water with a company like Jim Thorpe River Adventures, which has tours and trips for whitewater rafting down the Lehigh River. The park's Lehigh Gorge Trail is a nearly level path for your bike ride or hike, and it takes you past waterfalls like Buttermilk Falls and Luke's Falls. About a 31-minute drive away is Hickory Run State Park, which has more than 40 miles of trails and the notable Boulder Field that you can walk across.
For the history of the area, check out the town of Jim Thorpe, which features the Asa Packer Mansion Museum, the preserved home of a former railroad mogul. In Lansford, about an 18-minute drive away, you can visit the Number 9 Coal Mine and Museum, which takes you almost 2,000 feet into a mountain for a tour of a coal mine. Within Lehighton itself, you can see the home of abstract painter Franz Kline and the Victorian-style Judge's Stand from the former Great Lehighton Fair.
Don't miss the hands-on experiences at some of the local farms, either. Yenser's Tree Farm has an annual Sunflower Festival in August and a Fall Fest with a corn maze and pumpkin patch, which is perfect for some of Pennsylvania's charming and scenic fall foliage. At Spring Mountain Farms, you are allowed to pick your own blueberries, raspberries, and apples. Walker's Tree Farm has hayrides and a large Christmas tree operation after Thanksgiving.
The exceptional views and where to stay in Lehighton
The mountainous majesties around Lehighton give you a plethora of opportunities for great views. One of the most accessible is 100 Mile View on Flagstaff Mountain, which you can drive to and offers panoramic views of Mahoning Valley and the Lehigh River. If you decide to hike there, the trails around lead to other rewarding vantages. The Mount Pisgah Trail in Jim Thorpe provides stunning views into Lehigh Gorge State Park, and you can also see the town below. Tank Hollow Overlook gives you a beautiful perspective of the bend in the Lehigh River. Another viewpoint, Moyer's Rock Overlook, is set right above the Turn Hole Tunnel in Lehigh Gorge State Park.
When you're putting your itinerary together, you have some options for hotels, inns, and rentals. Some of the usual chains are in town, like the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson or the Hampton Inn. If you want a cozier (and maybe a tad quieter) stay, The Inn at Birch Wilds is an adults-only bed and breakfast. For the nature lovers, Blue Mountain Resort has glamping in canvas tents, or you could also try Camptel Poconos, which has repurposed shipping containers and tiny homes. For less fancy digs, you can also do some traditional camping at places like Otter Lake Camp Resort.
The food and drink scene comes with a handful of options, as well. For coffee and goodies, you can stop at Normal Square Inn. You can go to Bonnie & Clyde Pub and Grill for American-style food, or try Alfie's Pizza for a slice or two, or toss on a bib and get messy at Big Creek BBQ. While you're a little far away from Pennsylvania's oldest operational winery, this trip could include a visit to Radical Wine Company or Big Creek Vineyard. It would certainly be a nice way to unwind after taking in all that nature.