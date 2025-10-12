Nestled In The Pocono Mountains Is Pennsylvania's Charming Borough Full Of Recreation, Farms, And Views

For a Poconos trip that takes you out of the larger resort towns into a blend of outdoor life and small-town vibes, you might look to the borough of Lehighton. You will find this small town hidden in the heart of Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains in southern Carbon County. The county, whose northern and eastern parts (also known as NEPA) make up a portion of the Pocono Mountains, is on the west bank of the Lehigh River. The area is surrounded by the Appalachian Mountains' Ridge-and-Valley region, and its stunning locale creates an Instagrammable picture for your activities throughout the year. The greater Lehighton area has state parks, long trail systems, and agricultural lands that tie into the town's charm.

When you get to Lehighton, you'll likely dive into one of its major draws – easy access to fun on the river and in the parks. Beltzville State Park has a nearly 1,000-acre lake (949 acres to be exact) for your boating and fishing trips, a beach where you can swim (bring sunscreen), and miles of paths to check out. Another feature you can explore is the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, a 165-mile trail that goes right through the community and is a great spot for biking and getting your steps in. You can also head just north of the borough to Lehigh Gorge State Park, which follows the Lehigh River through a deep gorge and is a destination for whitewater boating. The area's agricultural roots are apparent at several local farms that are open to the public, where you can pick your own local fruits and attend seasonal festivals that celebrate sunflowers, pumpkins, and, yes, Christmas trees.