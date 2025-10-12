One Of The Best-Kept Secrets On Alabama's Gulf Coast Is A Free-To-Visit Wildlife Refuge With Seaside View Trails

Want to really experience the wild, untamed beauty of the United States' Gulf Coast? Tourism and modern development may be ever-expanding along the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump), but there are still a few stretches of untouched coastline left to explore. Alabama's coast is already one of the Gulf's best-kept secrets, and its Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge offers a true escape into nature's serenity and rugged wilderness, feeling worlds away from the towering resorts and kitschy seaside attractions that line the white, sandy shores just a few miles down the coast. The best part? The refuge is free to visit and explore.

Originally founded in 1980 to protect the neotropical migratory songbird habitat, the refuge seeks to live up to its name, which is French for "safe harbor," by serving as a protective haven for the native flora and fauna, as well as wildlife that call the Gulf home. Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge is one of the last remaining and largest protected stretches of Alabama coastline. It's located on Fort Morgan peninsula, a barrier island shielding Alabama's Mobile Bay from Gulf waters.

The refuge extends across the bay to a small, separate barrier island called Little Dauphin Island, the little neighbor to another Gulf Coast destination, the affordable Alabama paradise of Dauphin Island. Throughout Bon Secour's sprawling 7,000 acres of shoreline, sand dunes, and coastal forests, animals of all species enjoy the area; migratory birds stop and stay a while, various species of sea turtles come to nest, and the endangered Alabama beach mouse enjoys an undisturbed home. Visitors of the human persuasion are invited to visit the wildlife refuge, explore by land and by sea, and perhaps even find their own haven in this natural oasis.