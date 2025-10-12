One Of Iowa's Most Walkable Cities Is An Affordable Hidden Gem Full Of Art And Small-Town Charm
While Des Moines is the state capital, Iowa is no stranger to smaller cities that lack the square mileage and population, but score high when it comes to charm. There's Council Bluff, an Iowa city with trails, riverfront parks, and outdoor fun, or Waterloo, known for its artsy vibe and award-winning museum. Joining that mix is Marshalltown, which has quietly become a destination worth visiting for its art scene, affordability, and ease of walkability. Just an hour away from the capital by car, this destination offers travelers a refreshing alternative to a bustling city.
Marshalltown's compact size makes it easy to explore on foot, with many of its most interesting attractions—historic architecture, public art, parks, and family-owned eateries—clustered within a short stroll of one another. The city actually has a walkability score of 43, not far behind Des Moines' 45 rating. This is part of what gives Marshalltown its relaxed, accessible vibe, making it a great destination for those who prefer to wander at their own pace.
Founded in the mid-19th century by Henry Anson, who described the city as the "prettiest place in Iowa," Marshalltown has a rich past that includes its role as a railroad town and a thriving manufacturing center. Today, the city's population is a little over 27,000, and it's estimated that the cost of living is 23% lower than the national average. Visitors will find murals, restored storefronts, and local businesses breathing new life into downtown. For travelers seeking a destination that blends Iowa's agricultural roots with a vibrant, walkable downtown and a welcoming community, Marshalltown stands out as a hidden gem. It's a place where history and small-town hospitality meet modern artistic appreciation.
Exploring the art scene and downtown Marshalltown, Iowa
Downtown Marshalltown has become a hub of creativity and community. You'll find numerous vibrant murals and sculptures throughout the area. You'll certainly want to snap some pics in front of the postcard mural and Echo, a 34-foot stainless steel sculpture that was gifted to the city in 2015. The city has an interactive map available through the Arts + Culture Alliance's official site that you can use to find the artworks' specific locations. The community college also frequently hosts events that are open to the public, where students and professional artists display their work. Finally, the Marshalltown Arts and Civic Center is another great destination where art lovers can roam the halls and take in any exhibits, and admission is free (at time of writing).
Walking around the city to appreciate several artworks may leave you feeling hungry, and thankfully, Marshalltown has several unique dining options. One major standout that's a local favorite and feels uniquely Midwestern is Taylor's Maid-Rite, where they've been serving up loose meat sandwiches for nearly 100 years. If you've never heard of or had a loose meat sandwich, it's essentially a sloppy joe, but without the tomato-based sauce. Taylor's, which remains family-owned, grinds their 100% beef daily, and the sandwiches are served with mustard, pickles, and onions. The burgers, or Maid-Rites, are so popular that they've been featured in countless publications and television shows, and you can even order them by the dozen to have them shipped.
Planning your trip to Marshalltown, Iowa
For travelers who love lively fall traditions and small-town charm, Oktemberfest in late September offers a festive, family-friendly atmosphere with cooler temperatures and colorful autumn backdrops. Whether you're interested in culture, community events, or simply exploring a city at its most vibrant, the downtown multi-day festival has live music, food vendors, car shows, kid-specific activities, and even a corn hole tournament. And for the Fourth of July, Marshalltown's Red, White and Blue Celebration has the usual fireworks and parades of most Independence Day gatherings, and theirs also includes an art station, yard games, and a car cruise-in where classic cars are on display and make their way into the parade.
As far as reaching this charming destination, Marshalltown has its own airport that's less than a 10-minute drive from downtown, but this isn't a commercial airport. For commercial flights with a range of airline options, Des Moines International Airport is your best bet, and it's just over an hour away. Lodging options in Marshalltown include a few well-known hotel chains directly in town or in Toledo, just 25 minutes away. There's also the nearby Oskaloosa, a quirky Iowa city with a historic downtown, which has some cozy inns perfect for overnight stays.