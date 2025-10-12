One Of Iowa's Most Walkable Cities Is An Affordable Hidden Gem Full Of Art And Small-Town Charm

While Des Moines is the state capital, Iowa is no stranger to smaller cities that lack the square mileage and population, but score high when it comes to charm. There's Council Bluff, an Iowa city with trails, riverfront parks, and outdoor fun, or Waterloo, known for its artsy vibe and award-winning museum. Joining that mix is Marshalltown, which has quietly become a destination worth visiting for its art scene, affordability, and ease of walkability. Just an hour away from the capital by car, this destination offers travelers a refreshing alternative to a bustling city.

Marshalltown's compact size makes it easy to explore on foot, with many of its most interesting attractions—historic architecture, public art, parks, and family-owned eateries—clustered within a short stroll of one another. The city actually has a walkability score of 43, not far behind Des Moines' 45 rating. This is part of what gives Marshalltown its relaxed, accessible vibe, making it a great destination for those who prefer to wander at their own pace.

Founded in the mid-19th century by Henry Anson, who described the city as the "prettiest place in Iowa," Marshalltown has a rich past that includes its role as a railroad town and a thriving manufacturing center. Today, the city's population is a little over 27,000, and it's estimated that the cost of living is 23% lower than the national average. Visitors will find murals, restored storefronts, and local businesses breathing new life into downtown. For travelers seeking a destination that blends Iowa's agricultural roots with a vibrant, walkable downtown and a welcoming community, Marshalltown stands out as a hidden gem. It's a place where history and small-town hospitality meet modern artistic appreciation.