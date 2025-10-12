Michigan's Casino Resort Is A Luxe Getaway With Celebrity Suites That Have Their Own Waterfall Soaker Tubs
Las Vegas is pretty synonymous with gambling, but for anyone seeking a more affordable option without sacrificing amenities, the U.S. has a variety of casino resorts to choose from. The largest casino resort in America is in Connecticut and even has its own outlet mall and amusement park. There's also Oregon's Seven Feathers Casino Resort that offers tons of amenities and even the unique option to rent a cabin or yurt. Adding to the list of casino resorts that don't skimp on luxurious appeal is the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.
A little over an hour west of Kalamazoo and an hour and a half from Chicago, the New Buffalo location (Four Winds has three other Michigan properties) offers way more than just slots and game tables. You'll find a hotel with 416 rooms that range from a standard to a studio and impressive celebrity suites. In addition to the added space, the 1,000-square-foot celebrity suites have one standout amenity in particular: a waterfall soaking tub. It's the perfect way to unwind before slipping into the king-size bed or lounging in the living room and watching a flick on the 60-inch television with surround sound. Studio, deluxe, and junior room types are 475-700 square feet, and the bathrooms feature a soaking tub and plush robe. The hotel even throws in free bath salts for added relaxation. Other touches that make travelers feel at home in the celebrity suites include a coffee maker, a microwave, and a wet bar if you want to keep food or drinks cold.
What else you can expect from the Four Winds Casino
The luxurious vibe continues at Copper Rock Steakhouse, the main dining option at Four Winds Casino Resort, New Buffalo. Open Tuesday through Saturday, the on-site restaurant is a steak lover's dream with dishes like a 55-day dry-aged ribeye, filet mignon, bison ribeye, and Australian wagyu. Pairing the steak with a great glass of vino is easy, as the restaurant has more than 275 wines sold by the bottle or glass. Another dining option is the Kankakee Grille that serves soups, salads, and hearty entrees like BBQ ribs, mac and cheese, and "The Boss Hog," a smoked pulled pork sandwich with house-made dill pickles.
On the casino end, the floor has more than 120,000 square feet of gaming entertainment. Try your luck at one of the 2,000-plus slot machines where you can bet pennies or $100 bills. Also, the more than 40 table games include classics like high card flush, criss cross poker, blackjack, and roulette. In addition to having a great casino resort, New Buffalo is also an underrated beach resort town that's easily accessible from major nearby cities like Chicago. Enjoy getting out on the water for swimming, kayaking, or just taking in the views of Lake Michigan. You can even hike on a nature trail along the dune line.