Michigan's Casino Resort Is A Luxe Getaway With Celebrity Suites That Have Their Own Waterfall Soaker Tubs

Las Vegas is pretty synonymous with gambling, but for anyone seeking a more affordable option without sacrificing amenities, the U.S. has a variety of casino resorts to choose from. The largest casino resort in America is in Connecticut and even has its own outlet mall and amusement park. There's also Oregon's Seven Feathers Casino Resort that offers tons of amenities and even the unique option to rent a cabin or yurt. Adding to the list of casino resorts that don't skimp on luxurious appeal is the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.

A little over an hour west of Kalamazoo and an hour and a half from Chicago, the New Buffalo location (Four Winds has three other Michigan properties) offers way more than just slots and game tables. You'll find a hotel with 416 rooms that range from a standard to a studio and impressive celebrity suites. In addition to the added space, the 1,000-square-foot celebrity suites have one standout amenity in particular: a waterfall soaking tub. It's the perfect way to unwind before slipping into the king-size bed or lounging in the living room and watching a flick on the 60-inch television with surround sound. Studio, deluxe, and junior room types are 475-700 square feet, and the bathrooms feature a soaking tub and plush robe. The hotel even throws in free bath salts for added relaxation. Other touches that make travelers feel at home in the celebrity suites include a coffee maker, a microwave, and a wet bar if you want to keep food or drinks cold.