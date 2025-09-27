Oregon's Nevada-Style Casino Thrives In The Gorgeous Umpqua Valley With Incredible Amenities And Gaming

When you're planning a visit to a casino in the United States, most visitors almost automatically put Nevada first in their mind. After all, the word "casino" is nearly synonymous with the state, whether that be a trip to "Sin City", where visiting Las Vegas on your birthday can yield an avalanche of freebies and unique fun, or Laughlin, the underrated city with a less chaotic gambling scene than Vegas. However, you can still experience a Nevada-style casino by heading north to Oregon's scenic Umpqua Valley where the Seven Feathers Casino Resort awaits to treat you to incredible amenities in addition to gaming.

You'll find the Seven Feathers Casino Resort surrounded by Douglas firs, Oregon's state tree, and pine trees in Canyonville, which lies along the South Umpqua River. The resort is owned by the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians, which in 1992, started the Cow Creek Bingo Hall on the same site. Now having grown into a mecca 68,000-square-foot gaming area which offers 900 slot machines, table games, poker room and Bingo Hall, the casino offers the same gaming experience as its Nevada counterparts. Since then, the property has expanded to include a hotel, RV park, and Convention Center in partnership with the state which allowed a gaming center with the stipulation that the tribe share a percentage of profits with local area non-profit organizations. Visitors will be greeted by the highly recognizable 33-foot-high bronze statue of Skookum Hyak, the world's largest bronze eagle casting, which weighs more than 10,0000 pounds. Not to worry if gaming isn't your style, the ample family-friendly amenities and dining options will suit all ages of travelers for any length of stopover.