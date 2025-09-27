Oregon's Nevada-Style Casino Thrives In The Gorgeous Umpqua Valley With Incredible Amenities And Gaming
When you're planning a visit to a casino in the United States, most visitors almost automatically put Nevada first in their mind. After all, the word "casino" is nearly synonymous with the state, whether that be a trip to "Sin City", where visiting Las Vegas on your birthday can yield an avalanche of freebies and unique fun, or Laughlin, the underrated city with a less chaotic gambling scene than Vegas. However, you can still experience a Nevada-style casino by heading north to Oregon's scenic Umpqua Valley where the Seven Feathers Casino Resort awaits to treat you to incredible amenities in addition to gaming.
You'll find the Seven Feathers Casino Resort surrounded by Douglas firs, Oregon's state tree, and pine trees in Canyonville, which lies along the South Umpqua River. The resort is owned by the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians, which in 1992, started the Cow Creek Bingo Hall on the same site. Now having grown into a mecca 68,000-square-foot gaming area which offers 900 slot machines, table games, poker room and Bingo Hall, the casino offers the same gaming experience as its Nevada counterparts. Since then, the property has expanded to include a hotel, RV park, and Convention Center in partnership with the state which allowed a gaming center with the stipulation that the tribe share a percentage of profits with local area non-profit organizations. Visitors will be greeted by the highly recognizable 33-foot-high bronze statue of Skookum Hyak, the world's largest bronze eagle casting, which weighs more than 10,0000 pounds. Not to worry if gaming isn't your style, the ample family-friendly amenities and dining options will suit all ages of travelers for any length of stopover.
Getting to know the amenities and gaming at Seven Feathers Casino Resort and it's incredible amenities
When booking a stay at the 240,000-square-foot property, you'll have a choice of 286 rooms and 12 suites, which feature several configurations, and even pet-friendly rooms. In addition to the main property, The Creekside Hotel and Suites is an additional property across the street, featuring a pool, fitness center, and free breakfast. For those traveling by RV, you book a spot at the Seven Feathers RV Resort, spanning 23 acres and featuring a gift shop, media room, and community gathering room. You'll also find cabin and yurt rentals available if you're without a larger rig, and complimentary shuttle service will take guests to the casino.
If a little pampering is part of your plans, the River Rock Spa offers a full menu of spa services to choose from, including facials, manicures, massages, and combination packages, all bookable online. In addition, you can enjoy the benefits of the soaking pool, sauna, and steam room. If you want to pump some iron, visit the onsite fitness center, which includes an indoor pool and hot tub. Be sure to visit the Seven Feathers Gift Gallery, which includes Native American products and jewelry, to bring home a memento from your stay. There's also a family-friendly arcade for gaming action which doesn't involve gambling.
A mini "convention center" exists for those in need of event and meeting space, including the 22,000 square foot Umpqua Grand Ballroom, and other smaller meeting rooms for group gatherings. Truckers and travelers passing through can visit the Seven Feathers Truck and Travel Center offering a coffee bar, showers and laundry facilities, and other convenience items, which has become a notable sight along Interstate 99.
Dine your way through and enjoy nightlife at Seven Feathers Casino Resort
The dining and entertainment options will guarantee you won't go hungry at any hour of the day, and choosing amongst them might be the hardest decision. If there's one easy choice, though, it's whether you should grab a reservation for The K-Bar Steak House, an OpenTable Diners' Choice winner ranked first on Tripadvisor for Canyonville restaurants. The upscale eatery pays homage to the property's riverfront ranch, K-Bar Rogue River, located at the base of a rock formation. Locally sourced beef is used for menu items such as its signature filet mignon, described by an OpenTable review as "melts in your mouth," and as part of a surf and turf, which includes a top sirloin and lobster tail. The family-friendly Cow Creek Restaurant is ranked second of Canyonville restaurants by Tripadvisor, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Specialties of the house here include the Seven Feathers Signature Burger and the Cow Creek Famous Chicken Fried Steak.
Nightlife opportunities abound, so you won't have to stray off-property when you want some adult-only fun. The Steelhead Lounge is the celebrated sushi bar and cocktail lounge at the casino, also attracting sports betting enthusiasts. If you're looking for some live music performances and nightclub action, the Elements Lounge offers both, along with elevated bar food and signature cocktail creations such as the Blackberry Italian Margarita and Paradise Martini. While you're in this picturesque part of Southern Oregon, plan to embark on a scenic road trip through Oregon's "Highway of Waterfalls" river valley. You can also venture to the under-the-radar wine region, deserving of the same hype as Napa, located in both the Umpqua Valley and neighboring Rogue Valley.