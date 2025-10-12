Washington's Dreamy City Has A Lovely Walkable Downtown With Sweeping Views And Portland Proximity

If you're planning to fly to the Pacific Northwest region, Portland International Airport is the best option, as it's about a 30-minute drive from Ridgefield. From there, you can park your rental car and embark on a leisurely stroll through Ridgefield's historic downtown district. Dating back to 1909, the area is dotted with an array of beautiful 19th-century homes, buildings, and landmarks, which you can explore by taking a self-guided historic walking tour. Pull up the PDF guide for the Ridgefield History Walking Tour to plan the sites you want to hit. Tucked snugly into a 1.15-mile radius, you can visit the city's original hardware store, post office, and bank buildings, along with old homesteads and theaters.

After touring Ridgefield's storied buildings from the past, step into the present with a shopping spree down Main and Pioneer Streets. The Collective is a perfect one-stop shop for locally-made gifts, while Ridgefield Mercantile is filled to the brim with vintage treasures mixed with home and garden wares. If you fancy a sip, pop into the Ridgefield Wine Bar, a woman-owned shop that pours some of the best flavors of the Pacific Northwest. If you're inspired to explore the wineries in the area, head to Columbia Ridge Winery, perched on the edge of town, situated on 10 acres of verdant vineyards and picturesque vistas. Though you don't need to travel far for a commanding view in Ridgefield. From downtown, you'll be granted a gracious glimpse of the Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge, comprising tree-lined trails, wetlands, meadows, and a wonderland of native animals.