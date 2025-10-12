Washington's Dreamy City Has A Lovely Walkable Downtown With Sweeping Views And Portland Proximity
Blending evergreen beauty and pretty towns with dramatic views and laidback charm, the Pacific Northwest is full of dreamy destinations. While popular areas like Portland and Seattle (two cities that tourists often get mixed up) may get all the glory, there's something to be said for the hidden gems that softly sparkle within the West Coast's crown jewel region — one such place is Ridgefield, Washington.
Situated about 20 miles north of its trendy neighboring city with the best coffee, Portland, the enchanting Ridgefield boasts the quintessential offerings of a Pacific Northwest getaway. Historic charm bursts forth from its walkable downtown streets, which are lined with antique stores, gift shops, and coffeehouses. Meanwhile, its sweeping scenic views guarantee a fantastic time for nature lovers. Brimming with outdoor recreation, live entertainment venues, and sip-worthy wineries, the city feels like one of Washington's best-kept secrets. And now, the secret is out, so it's time to put Ridgefield on your travel plans.
Exploring Ridgefield, Washington's historic downtown
If you're planning to fly to the Pacific Northwest region, Portland International Airport is the best option, as it's about a 30-minute drive from Ridgefield. From there, you can park your rental car and embark on a leisurely stroll through Ridgefield's historic downtown district. Dating back to 1909, the area is dotted with an array of beautiful 19th-century homes, buildings, and landmarks, which you can explore by taking a self-guided historic walking tour. Pull up the PDF guide for the Ridgefield History Walking Tour to plan the sites you want to hit. Tucked snugly into a 1.15-mile radius, you can visit the city's original hardware store, post office, and bank buildings, along with old homesteads and theaters.
After touring Ridgefield's storied buildings from the past, step into the present with a shopping spree down Main and Pioneer Streets. The Collective is a perfect one-stop shop for locally-made gifts, while Ridgefield Mercantile is filled to the brim with vintage treasures mixed with home and garden wares. If you fancy a sip, pop into the Ridgefield Wine Bar, a woman-owned shop that pours some of the best flavors of the Pacific Northwest. If you're inspired to explore the wineries in the area, head to Columbia Ridge Winery, perched on the edge of town, situated on 10 acres of verdant vineyards and picturesque vistas. Though you don't need to travel far for a commanding view in Ridgefield. From downtown, you'll be granted a gracious glimpse of the Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge, comprising tree-lined trails, wetlands, meadows, and a wonderland of native animals.
Catch a show in Ridgefield, Washington
One of Ridgefield's star attractions is its thriving live entertainment scene. Set against a scenic backdrop near the Columbia River, Cascades Amphitheater is the area's largest outdoor music venue, drawing talented artists like Stevie Nicks and Billy Idol to fill its 18,000-person capacity. Meanwhile, the Old Liberty Theater downtown hosts a variety of performing artists from stand-up comedians to up-and-coming musicians. If you want to mix gambling with live music, catch a show at the Cowlitz Ballroom, an intimate concert venue tucked in the ilani Casino Resort.
If you're looking to extend your stay in Ridgefield, you can check into the ilani Hotel, which offers luxurious rooms with majestic mountain views, state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor pools, and an elevated Italian restaurant. Or for a different experience, drive 30 minutes to Portland, a large city with walkable streets, quirky shops, and several lodging options scattered throughout the city.