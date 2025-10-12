This Gorgeous Georgia Scenic Byway Drives Through The Old School Pastoral Heart Of The Southern State

When it comes to exploring the state of Georgia, most people tend to focus on the areas surrounding Atlanta and Savannah. While these cities and regions are certainly exciting and have a lot to offer, the rest of Georgia can be just as fulfilling, especially for those who appreciate pastoral scenery and quiet vibes. In fact, if you head just south of Macon, the wildly underrated Georgia city known as the birthplace of Southern rock, you can take a tour of some of the prettiest small towns in the state.

The route, known as the Enduring Farmlands Scenic Byway, begins in the charming city of Hawkinsville and takes you on a loop through Pineview, Rochelle, and Abbeville. Along the way, you can learn more about the region's history and explore local farms — you can even take delicious food tours. Beyond farming, these towns also showcase a simple lifestyle that's free from the pressures and demands of modern life. In a way, this route almost takes you across time and space to experience a Georgia you won't see in the movies or on social media.

Although the byway only stretches for about 65 miles, it's best to take a weekend to explore every corner of this part of the state. With so many things to see, taste, and learn about, you don't want to rush from one spot to the other if possible. Many of the most rewarding stops along this route are easy to miss unless you're moving slowly and paying attention.