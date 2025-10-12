This Gorgeous Georgia Scenic Byway Drives Through The Old School Pastoral Heart Of The Southern State
When it comes to exploring the state of Georgia, most people tend to focus on the areas surrounding Atlanta and Savannah. While these cities and regions are certainly exciting and have a lot to offer, the rest of Georgia can be just as fulfilling, especially for those who appreciate pastoral scenery and quiet vibes. In fact, if you head just south of Macon, the wildly underrated Georgia city known as the birthplace of Southern rock, you can take a tour of some of the prettiest small towns in the state.
The route, known as the Enduring Farmlands Scenic Byway, begins in the charming city of Hawkinsville and takes you on a loop through Pineview, Rochelle, and Abbeville. Along the way, you can learn more about the region's history and explore local farms — you can even take delicious food tours. Beyond farming, these towns also showcase a simple lifestyle that's free from the pressures and demands of modern life. In a way, this route almost takes you across time and space to experience a Georgia you won't see in the movies or on social media.
Although the byway only stretches for about 65 miles, it's best to take a weekend to explore every corner of this part of the state. With so many things to see, taste, and learn about, you don't want to rush from one spot to the other if possible. Many of the most rewarding stops along this route are easy to miss unless you're moving slowly and paying attention.
What you'll see along Georgia's Enduring Farmlands Scenic Byway
As mentioned, the starting point of this road trip is in the city of Hawkinsville, which is just south of the Ocmulgee Mounds, Georgia's sacred Native American National Historic Park. The city is a vibrant stop steeped in history. Founded in 1830, Hawkinsville was a major part of the cotton industry in Georgia, but then shifted to making horse harnesses, earning it the title "Harness Horse Capital of Georgia." In fact, the city has some of the most renowned harness racing training facilities in the United States. Other historical sites in Hawkinsville include the old Hawkinsville Opera House and the Pulaski County Courthouse, both of which are in the downtown district.
Once you've explored Hawkinsville, the route heads south toward Pineview. This town has a much smaller population compared to Hawkinsville and has fewer amenities, but it's close to a number of farms, giving it a classic, pastoral vibe. Next, you'll run into the town of Rochelle, which intersects with Highway 112 and Highway 280. From there, turn left onto Highway 280 until you reach Abbeville, which sits on the edge of the Ocmulgee River. Abbeville is also a great place to spend the night, as you can book a room at the quaint Abbeville Motel and Inn.
The final leg of the byway takes you back up along the Ocmulgee River until you reach Hawkinsville. Overall, if you drive through each stop, the journey takes about an hour. You can also visit other small towns in the area, such as Ashburn, which houses the World's Largest Peanut Monument and is about 25 minutes away from Rochelle.
Making the most of your Georgia road trip
Since this byway is deep in the heart of Georgia, it can take a while to reach the first stop. For most travelers, the simplest method is to fly into Hartsfield-Jackson, the busiest airport in the world, and then drive less than two hours south to reach Hawkinsville. As the busiest city along the route, Hawkinsville has the most attractions and amenities, including hotels, restaurants, and events. For example, the city hosts an annual Harness Racing Event in April and an Ocmulgee River Fest in September.
Because farms are a big part of this route, you should plan your trip based on what's in season. Peaches are typically harvested from May to September, while pecans are harvested at the end of September. There is a pecan farm just outside of Hawkinsville, and various peach farms in nearby towns. Plus, if you visit during the fall season, you can take advantage of apple picking, hay rides, and other seasonal activities.
Finally, farmers' markets are a fantastic way to buy locally-grown produce and support small farms. Hawkinsville has a market in an old cotton mill, and other cities like Perry, Cordele, and Warner Robins have other fabulous markets to check out. Hours and offerings vary, so it's smart to check ahead if you're planning your day around a visit.