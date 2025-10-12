Chicago's Storybook Suburb Is A Village With A Walkable Downtown, Vintage Theater, And Equestrian Clubs

The best way to bask in Barrington's rich history is by visiting its downtown district. Towering elegantly over Main Street, Barrington's White House seamlessly ties the town to its historic past. Once occupied by community leaders John and Julia Robertson Jr., the Classical Revival-style mansion was built in 1898, and now serves as a thriving cultural centerpiece hosting a variety of live performances and art exhibits. If you'd like to venture inside, check the online calendar for upcoming events. Be sure to take a stroll and admire the other 19th-century homes in the neighborhood. Main Street is dotted with an array of unique homes, including an eight-sided abode plus Victorian, Gothic, and Queen Anne architectural styles.

Also on Main Street is The Catlow Theatre, a historic gem that dates back to 1927. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the theater isn't open for shows at the time of this writing. However, a restoration project in the works hopes to return the hallowed theater to its former glory.

After viewing Barrington through a historical lens, take some time to embrace its modern-day charms. Downtown is full of shopping gems, many of which can be found in the Ice House Mall & Village Shops. Comprised of apparel boutiques like Savvy Spirit and vintage treasure troves like Paris Market Antiques, the local shopping center is housed in a historic building that brings an added layer of charm. When you've worked up an appetite, pop into one of Barrington's local eateries. Georgio's Pizzeria & Pub serves classic Chicago deep dish pizza alongside tasty brews. Meanwhile, Francesca's is a 30-year staple beloved for its home-cooked Italian cuisine.