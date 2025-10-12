Chicago's Storybook Suburb Is A Village With A Walkable Downtown, Vintage Theater, And Equestrian Clubs
Brimming with history, iconic architecture, and famous foods, it's no secret that Chicago is a popular travel destination. However, if you'd rather avoid the tourist traps and big city vibes, there are plenty of gems tucked into the suburbs of the Windy City to discover. Southwest of the city, Downers Grove is a vibrant suburb boasting local eats, family parks, and small-town charm. Situated about 35 miles northwest of Chicago, Barrington is another lovely suburb with a walkable downtown, historic spots, and scenic beauty.
Dating back to the 1800s, Barrington's main appeal is its vintage, village-like atmosphere. Stroll through time on a tour of its centuries-old buildings, and shop and dine in the 21st century by exploring the beautiful boutiques and local eateries downtown. Nature beckons from Barrington's backyard. Brimming with gorgeous parks, nature preserves, and equestrian estates, the area offers a well-rounded escape that mixes small-town delights with big outdoor adventures.
Exploring historic downtown Barrington
The best way to bask in Barrington's rich history is by visiting its downtown district. Towering elegantly over Main Street, Barrington's White House seamlessly ties the town to its historic past. Once occupied by community leaders John and Julia Robertson Jr., the Classical Revival-style mansion was built in 1898, and now serves as a thriving cultural centerpiece hosting a variety of live performances and art exhibits. If you'd like to venture inside, check the online calendar for upcoming events. Be sure to take a stroll and admire the other 19th-century homes in the neighborhood. Main Street is dotted with an array of unique homes, including an eight-sided abode plus Victorian, Gothic, and Queen Anne architectural styles.
Also on Main Street is The Catlow Theatre, a historic gem that dates back to 1927. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the theater isn't open for shows at the time of this writing. However, a restoration project in the works hopes to return the hallowed theater to its former glory.
After viewing Barrington through a historical lens, take some time to embrace its modern-day charms. Downtown is full of shopping gems, many of which can be found in the Ice House Mall & Village Shops. Comprised of apparel boutiques like Savvy Spirit and vintage treasure troves like Paris Market Antiques, the local shopping center is housed in a historic building that brings an added layer of charm. When you've worked up an appetite, pop into one of Barrington's local eateries. Georgio's Pizzeria & Pub serves classic Chicago deep dish pizza alongside tasty brews. Meanwhile, Francesca's is a 30-year staple beloved for its home-cooked Italian cuisine.
Equestrian beauty and tree-lined parks in Barrington
Beyond its small-town atmosphere, Barrington boasts a wonderland of outdoor marvels. Citizen Park is a 45-acre oasis with tree-lined beauty, walking paths, picnic pavilions, tennis and basketball courts, while Langendorf Park boasts a sprawling fitness and recreation center that offers a variety of dance and personal training lessons.
For equestrian enthusiasts, there is a healthy offering of horseback riding opportunities in the area. Saddle up at Old Barrington Farm, a treasured equestrian center equipped with 40 stalls, scenic horse trails, and an open grassy field. Or, enjoy a ride at the Barrington Hills Riding Center, which features large indoor and outdoor arenas, as well as easy access to the surrounding Forest Preserve Equestrian Trails.
If you're looking for idyllic lodgings near Barrington, head about 8 miles west to the Victorian Rose Garden Bed & Breakfast. Built in 1886, the stunning Victorian home blends modern amenities with historic charm, comprising four guest suites decorated with vintage-style furnishings. While you're in the area, explore Elmhurst, another quaint Chicago suburb with parks, trails, and shops galore.