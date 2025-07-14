This Vibrant Chicago Suburb Is An Underrated Gem With Local Eats, Family Parks, And Small‑town Charm

The buzzy allure of metropolitan life — think Chicago's striking architecture found along Lake Shore Drive, world-class museums, live theater, and first-rate chefs — has always been a draw when choosing a place to live. But, in the past few years, not so much. Exurbs or communities outside of bigger cities are among the fastest-growing places, like the urban renaissance underway in Elmhurst, Illinois, as singles, families, and retirees seek a little less traffic and crime and a lot more for their money. Another underrated gem, known for a quaint downtown, charming homes, and thriving community, is Downers Grove, about 23 miles southwest of Chicago. It's ranked as the 8th friendliest city in America, according to Forbes.

The diverse history of this town of 50,000 comes through in its architecture and the preservation efforts of its citizens. Along with modern-day construction and condominiums, with median sales prices of $475,000, home styles can range from Queen Anne to Craftsman, including about 150 Sears kit homes, representing one of the largest collections of mail-order housing sold by Sears in Illinois.

Downers Grove Museum is a deep dive into the history of the town, which was founded in 1832 by Pierce Downer, who came from New York to join one of his sons working on a Chicago lighthouse. The museum campus features the 1846 Blodgett house, one of the oldest homes in Downers Grove, which served as a stopover point in the Underground Railroad. Another celebrated cornerstone is the Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre, a 1928 historic movie theater that was only the second one in the country to screen movies featuring sound. Recently renovated in the French Renaissance-style, the theater also has a Wurlitzer organ that's played before Friday showings and offers a full bar and free refills on popcorn and soda.