Tucked Away On A Trail You Can Hike Year-Round Is One Of The Adirondacks' Tallest Waterfalls
The tallest waterfall in the United States is in Yosemite National Park. To look down from the top or get a close-up look at these cascade, you'll have to brave one of the most dangerous hikes in the park, a 7-mile trek known as Upper Yosemite Falls Trail. But if that sounds like too much, there are plenty of other impressive waterfalls in the country that don't require as much effort or risk to see. One of the highest waterfalls in the Adirondacks, OK Slip Falls in New York is accessible via a moderate trail that's dog-friendly (as long as you use a leash), open year-round, and takes only 3 hours to complete.
The OK Slip Falls Trail is an out-and-back trail that's just under 7 miles long (round-trip) with a substantial 1,000-foot elevation gain. The journey begins at a roadside trailhead in Indian Lake, New York. On the first part of the trail, you'll follow the route to Ross, Whortleberry, and Big Bad Luck Ponds, then you'll follow the signs to OK Slip Falls. Continue along a dirt road, paying attention to the posted signs, until you hear the rush of water.
As you approach the waterfall, you'll likely see other hikers enjoying the views from one of two lookout points. Both are located on the east side of the gorge. The best time to visit is in the morning, when sunlight illuminates the cascades, which are shaded later in the day.
Discover OK Slip Falls in the Adirondacks
There's no doubt that the waterfall is the main attraction on this popular hike, but the forested trails that lead to and from OK Slip Falls are lovely in their own right. Towering trees line the path, including birch, aspen, beech, white pine, red maple, and Eastern hemlock, and you'll likely spot interesting moss and fungi on the forest floor. In spring, especially after rain, the trail comes alive with colorful wildflowers. The woods are a natural habitat for many species of birds, including robins, chickadees, and woodpeckers. If you're lucky, you might even see a bald eagle.
If you're looking to stay in the area, check out the Alpine Lodge (from $285 per night in summer), offering rustic-chic lodging and communal fire pits, and the Gore Mountain Lodge (from $186 per night), which features a yurt-style bar. Both are in North Creek, about a 10-minute drive from the trailhead. Before the hike, pick up coffee and pastries at Café Sarah, or picnic supplies at Izzy's Market & Deli, both conveniently located on Main Street. Afterward, go for pizza at Hey Days 267 or a cold beer at The Barking Spider.
Most travelers like to have a car to explore the region, especially for navigating to remote trailheads. You can rent a car at either of the two major airports in the area: Burlington International Airport (about 2 hours away) or Albany International Airport (1.5 hours away). And if you're looking to explore some more sights while you're in the area, don't miss this tranquil lake in the Adirondacks with epic sunsets. Or, consider a trip to one of New York's tallest waterfalls.