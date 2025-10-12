Tucked Away On A Trail You Can Hike Year-Round Is One Of The Adirondacks' Tallest Waterfalls

The tallest waterfall in the United States is in Yosemite National Park. To look down from the top or get a close-up look at these cascade, you'll have to brave one of the most dangerous hikes in the park, a 7-mile trek known as Upper Yosemite Falls Trail. But if that sounds like too much, there are plenty of other impressive waterfalls in the country that don't require as much effort or risk to see. One of the highest waterfalls in the Adirondacks, OK Slip Falls in New York is accessible via a moderate trail that's dog-friendly (as long as you use a leash), open year-round, and takes only 3 hours to complete.

The OK Slip Falls Trail is an out-and-back trail that's just under 7 miles long (round-trip) with a substantial 1,000-foot elevation gain. The journey begins at a roadside trailhead in Indian Lake, New York. On the first part of the trail, you'll follow the route to Ross, Whortleberry, and Big Bad Luck Ponds, then you'll follow the signs to OK Slip Falls. Continue along a dirt road, paying attention to the posted signs, until you hear the rush of water.

As you approach the waterfall, you'll likely see other hikers enjoying the views from one of two lookout points. Both are located on the east side of the gorge. The best time to visit is in the morning, when sunlight illuminates the cascades, which are shaded later in the day.