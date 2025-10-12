Washington's Friendly Riverside Town Near Seattle Is A Charming Getaway With Vibrant Arts And Serene Trails

Many people might just think of Fall City as a through-city for more popular adventures. However, those who stop and linger are sure in for a treat. While it isn't an incorporated town, Fall City still slides into the hearts of visitors with adventures to satisfy both the thrill-seeker and a vibrant arts scene for the visionary.

The name Fall City likely comes from the spectacular Snoqualmie Falls, which is about four miles away from downtown. Those falls are certainly worth seeing since they are taller than Niagara Falls, but others say that this town is actually named after a man whose last name was Fall. His first name is lost to time, but he used to have a ferry and road house right where the concrete bridge stands.

Just 30 miles away from Seattle, Fall City is also pretty accessible. Simply fly into the Seattle-Tacoma airport and drive the rest of the way. If possible, try to do this drive during the daytime, because you won't want to miss the spectacular views of Tiger Mountain State Forest and the surrounding valley. You'll also have the opportunity to pass through other iconic towns like Issaquah, which is considered to be the 'Gateway to Seattle's Alps'. Fall City falls right under that umbrella, too, so here's what makes it special.