Washington's Friendly Riverside Town Near Seattle Is A Charming Getaway With Vibrant Arts And Serene Trails
Many people might just think of Fall City as a through-city for more popular adventures. However, those who stop and linger are sure in for a treat. While it isn't an incorporated town, Fall City still slides into the hearts of visitors with adventures to satisfy both the thrill-seeker and a vibrant arts scene for the visionary.
The name Fall City likely comes from the spectacular Snoqualmie Falls, which is about four miles away from downtown. Those falls are certainly worth seeing since they are taller than Niagara Falls, but others say that this town is actually named after a man whose last name was Fall. His first name is lost to time, but he used to have a ferry and road house right where the concrete bridge stands.
Just 30 miles away from Seattle, Fall City is also pretty accessible. Simply fly into the Seattle-Tacoma airport and drive the rest of the way. If possible, try to do this drive during the daytime, because you won't want to miss the spectacular views of Tiger Mountain State Forest and the surrounding valley. You'll also have the opportunity to pass through other iconic towns like Issaquah, which is considered to be the 'Gateway to Seattle's Alps'. Fall City falls right under that umbrella, too, so here's what makes it special.
Arts in Fall City
There's no doubt why Fall City, Washington, has become a haven for artists. Settled right on the Snoqualmie River and the Raging River, this area is complete with stunning scenic views of mountains, waterways, and meadows. Inspiration and creative vision seem to flourish here, and it's not uncommon to see an artist painting a scene at an overlook.
There's also an arts and crafts festival called Fall City Day, which celebrates local artists through booths, parades, and demonstrations. The day kicks off with a pancake breakfast, followed by a run through the scenic areas around Fall City. Then, the town is lively with fun activities like pony rides, dunk tanks, and a kids' zone with a Ducky Derby race down the river.
While you're perusing Fall City, make sure that you enjoy a self-guided walk through the most historic parts of town. The Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust has published an excellent itinerary that will guide you to 17 of Fall City's most iconic buildings, beginning at The Roadhouse, passing the Fall City Masonic Hall and Fall City United Methodist Church, as well as the David 'Doc' Taylor house and the Fall City Totem Garden. Another informative landmark is the modern Fall City Library, located near the Totem Garden.
Outdoor adventures near Fall City
While Fall City has a thriving arts scene, it also has plenty of outdoor activities nearby for those who want to get their feet dusty. The Snoqualmie and Raging River areas are great for kayaking, rafting, and fishing for salmon and trout. Floating the river is one of Fall City's favorite summer adventures, so if you need to rent or inflate a tube or kayak, Fall City Floating has you covered. It offers safe and sustainable experiences with a shuttle service that takes you upstream, so you've got everything you need for a great time.
Of course, Fall City and the surrounding areas are chock-full of scenic hiking trails to explore. Tokul Creek Forest is a quick 10-minute drive away, featuring moderate hikes like the Tokul Creek Forest to Carnation stretch of the Snoqualmie Valley Trail. Snoqualmie Falls is a personal favorite. Not only do they have a wheelchair-accessible viewing platform, but they also have a steep trail down to the Lower Falls viewing area for those who want a bit more of a challenge. While you visit, don't forget to explore Snoqualmie's Historic Downtown, where Mark Frost and David Lynch filmed "Twin Peaks."