This Vibrant Raleigh Suburb Is Gaining Foodie Fame With Festivals, Craft Beer, And Local Flavor
Fuquay-Varina's original claim to fame may be its mineral spring, which was said to have healing properties and led to the town's incorporation in the early 20th century. But nowadays, there's another reason this charming North Carolina suburb is catching our attention. Home to not one but two historic downtowns, Fuquay-Varina has plenty of fun to stumble upon, especially when it comes to delicious craft beer and mouthwatering eateries. In fact, much like Leland, a rapidly growing North Carolina town, Fuquay-Varina has seen its population double in the past decade thanks to its abundance of amenities. So, although Fuquay-Varina may not yet have the instant name recognition of other North Carolina cities like Raleigh or Charlotte, it's clearly a town with a bright future.
As a Raleigh suburb, the closest major airport is Raleigh-Durham International Airport, about 40 minutes away from Fuquay-Varina. Accommodation options right in town are limited — however, the 3-star Hampton Inn and Suites Holly Springs is only about 10 minutes away, and an excellent choice. Rated 4.3 stars on Google with nearly 800 reviews, it offers complimentary breakfast, free parking, an outdoor pool, and a fitness center. If you're looking to enjoy some nature while you're here, head 30 minutes away to Jordan Lake, a recreation paradise of lakes, beaches, and campsites.
Fuquay-Varina is a festive North Carolina city
If you can, try to plan your visit for one of Fuquay-Varina's bustling festivals, which are held throughout the year. In fact, every first Friday of the month is a cause for celebration in downtown Fiquay-Varina, where you can enjoy live music, local food vendors, and the local arts scene, from 5 to 9 p.m. The Follow Me to Fuquay-Varina (FM2FV) concert series, scheduled for several dates in September and October, is free and family-friendly, featuring live music alongside local food and drink vendors. The Celebrate Fuquay-Varina Festival is undoubtedly a town highlight, held annually in October. Complete with live music, a beer garden, local food trucks, handmade goods from over 50 artists, carnival rides, and more, it's an opportunity to celebrate all that makes Fuquay-Varina great.
As a town that loves to celebrate, it's only fitting that it's home to a flourishing craft beer scene as well. Alongside neighboring Holly Springs, an up-and-coming North Carolina town, you'll find a number of lively local hangouts specializing in craft beer. Woman and veteran-owned Fainting Goat Brewing Company has become a local favorite since opening 10 years ago, thanks to its handcrafted beers and fun atmosphere. Oaklyn Springs Brewery is another must-visit for beer lovers, with a unique selection alongside community events. "I've been a customer since they first opened and I've had over 300 beers ... at this location," said one Yelp reviewer. "Their beers are on a completely different level than any other brewery in Fuquay." And as for Aviator Brewery and Campus, it's so much more than just a local brewery. Apart from its several bars and restaurants, it's also a full entertainment space, with an outdoor amphitheater hosting live music and other events.
Foodie finds in Fuquay-Varina
Eateries are abundant in this Raleigh suburb, with something to quell any sort of craving. The Mason Jar Tavern is one of the city's top spots, with a 4.5-star rating on Google with over 2,000 reviews. Here, you'll find Southern-inspired American cuisine, with dishes like corn fritters served with smoky honey sauce and fried chicken and waffles. Joyce and Family Restaurant, which has been around since 1997, is also a local staple when it comes to home-style eats.
You'll find an array of international offerings in town, such as Garibaldi Trattoria, serving everything from freshly-made pasta to traditional and specialty pizzas. For dishes like cod fritters and camarão guilho, or garlic shrimp, head to Little Portugal, which "is criminally under-appreciated in this town," wrote one Reddit user in r/FuquayVarinaNC. If you're in the mood for Thai, check out the highly-rated Khao Sen. "This place continues to be a gem. Food is tasty and well prepared. Portions are generous and service is excellent," said one reviewer on OpenTable. But no matter where you stop to eat in Fuquay-Varina, your taste buds are in for a treat.