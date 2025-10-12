This Vibrant Raleigh Suburb Is Gaining Foodie Fame With Festivals, Craft Beer, And Local Flavor

Fuquay-Varina's original claim to fame may be its mineral spring, which was said to have healing properties and led to the town's incorporation in the early 20th century. But nowadays, there's another reason this charming North Carolina suburb is catching our attention. Home to not one but two historic downtowns, Fuquay-Varina has plenty of fun to stumble upon, especially when it comes to delicious craft beer and mouthwatering eateries. In fact, much like Leland, a rapidly growing North Carolina town, Fuquay-Varina has seen its population double in the past decade thanks to its abundance of amenities. So, although Fuquay-Varina may not yet have the instant name recognition of other North Carolina cities like Raleigh or Charlotte, it's clearly a town with a bright future.

As a Raleigh suburb, the closest major airport is Raleigh-Durham International Airport, about 40 minutes away from Fuquay-Varina. Accommodation options right in town are limited — however, the 3-star Hampton Inn and Suites Holly Springs is only about 10 minutes away, and an excellent choice. Rated 4.3 stars on Google with nearly 800 reviews, it offers complimentary breakfast, free parking, an outdoor pool, and a fitness center. If you're looking to enjoy some nature while you're here, head 30 minutes away to Jordan Lake, a recreation paradise of lakes, beaches, and campsites.