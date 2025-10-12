Kentucky's Walkable Waterfront City Charms With Murals, Sculptures, And Pretty Parks
Situated on the southern banks of the Ohio River, Ashland offers the best of the Appalachian region in a walkable city. With a vibrant downtown filled with colorful murals and locally owned shops and restaurants, and the leafy Central Park, visitors of all ages will enjoy their time here. Start with Art Alley in downtown Ashland, an area stretching along 15th and 16th Streets between Winchester and Greenup Avenues. This colorful alleyway showcases murals featuring inspiring quotes, phrases, and designs commissioned by local businesses. Art takes another form along the riverfront, where bronze sculptures of Venus, Genesis, and Vulcan each stand seven feet tall. Known collectively as the Statues of Ashland, they were designed by well-known artist Ginés Serrán-Pagán and unveiled in 2020.
For a bit of outdoor scenery, take a stroll through Central Park. Not to be confused with New York's park of the same name, Ashland's Central Park spans 47 acres and features trees and lush foliage, a pond where you can observe ducks and other local wildlife, walking paths and playgrounds for children. Follow the 1.3-mile trail that loops you through the park in as little as 30 minutes or simply find a quiet spot to rest. There's also Ashland Riverfront Park at 15th Street, where visitors can take in views of the Ohio River or even attend a concert. Altogether, these scenic spots make Ashland an appealing waterfront city with outstanding outdoor adventures.
Where to shop and eat in Ashland, Kentucky
Ashland is located within the region known as the Kentucky Wildlands, a unique series of trail towns with vibrant hubs full of shops and eateries near iconic sites. In downtown Ashland, shops range from women's and men's apparel to sports memorabilia and comic book stores. Shop a selection of women's clothes, jewelry, and accessories at Petty & Poised on Winchester Avenue. You'll also find journals, candles, and other small, thoughtful items that make great souvenirs or gifts. The Inner Geek, located right by the river, is a store specializing in vintage toys and comic books. Even if you don't end up buying anything, it's worth browsing the comic book-stacked shelves. For something even more niche, stop by Bluegrass Collectors to sift through sports memorabilia, sports cards, and more.
From cozy cafes to regional chain restaurants, there's no shortage of places to eat and drink in Ashland. M&J Rolling Café serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The menu here is surprisingly extensive, with everything from Asian chicken tacos and white cheddar mac and cheese to a loaded French toast bowl. Speaking of sweet treats, the popular regional chain Jolly Pirate Donuts also has a location in Ashland. It's takeout only, but donuts are fresh and flavorful. Other top-ranked restaurants include Sonora Mexican Grill, known for its colorful décor and welcoming environment, and Bella Fonte Italian Restaurant, which serves homemade pizza and pasta made with fresh ingredients.
Planning your trip to Ashland, Kentucky
The fastest and most direct way to reach Ashland is by car. While you can't fly directly into the city, the nearest airport is Huntington Tri-State Airport (HTS), located about 10 miles away. American Airlines operates daily flights from Charlotte, and other cities like Orlando and Myrtle Beach on select days. From HTS, it's about a 20-minute drive to downtown Ashland. For visitors flying in, renting a car at the airport is your best bet. If you're arriving without a car, taxis are available at the airport. Once you're in town, the Ashland Bus System provides an easy way to get around.
As for where to stay, there are a handful of highly rated hotels to choose from. The Delta Hotels by Marriott Ashland Downtown has earned an impressive overall 9.2 rating on Booking.com, and 9.5 for its location. Many attractions are within walking distance, whether you're exploring shops in downtown Ashland, visiting the Paramount Arts Center, or taking a scenic walk along the Ohio River a few blocks away. Guests on Google Reviews feel that the location, friendly staff, and clean rooms give it good value for money. Alternatively, you can book a room at the nearby Best Western River Cities, about seven minutes away by car. They offer free parking and an outdoor pool.