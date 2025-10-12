Kentucky's Walkable Waterfront City Charms With Murals, Sculptures, And Pretty Parks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Situated on the southern banks of the Ohio River, Ashland offers the best of the Appalachian region in a walkable city. With a vibrant downtown filled with colorful murals and locally owned shops and restaurants, and the leafy Central Park, visitors of all ages will enjoy their time here. Start with Art Alley in downtown Ashland, an area stretching along 15th and 16th Streets between Winchester and Greenup Avenues. This colorful alleyway showcases murals featuring inspiring quotes, phrases, and designs commissioned by local businesses. Art takes another form along the riverfront, where bronze sculptures of Venus, Genesis, and Vulcan each stand seven feet tall. Known collectively as the Statues of Ashland, they were designed by well-known artist Ginés Serrán-Pagán and unveiled in 2020.

For a bit of outdoor scenery, take a stroll through Central Park. Not to be confused with New York's park of the same name, Ashland's Central Park spans 47 acres and features trees and lush foliage, a pond where you can observe ducks and other local wildlife, walking paths and playgrounds for children. Follow the 1.3-mile trail that loops you through the park in as little as 30 minutes or simply find a quiet spot to rest. There's also Ashland Riverfront Park at 15th Street, where visitors can take in views of the Ohio River or even attend a concert. Altogether, these scenic spots make Ashland an appealing waterfront city with outstanding outdoor adventures.