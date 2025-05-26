One Southern State's Unique Trail Towns Are Vibrant Hubs With Shops And Eateries Near Iconic Sites

Meandering across the vast green grasslands, dense forests, and cave-studded crags that make up the Kentucky Wildlands, a web of trails has been woven through the Southern state's diverse landscapes. Often misunderstood, reduced to its rolling bluegrass hills and its charm-filled underrated towns, this Appalachian stomping ground is packed with varied landscapes. Banding together to place the spotlight on their glorious surrounds, 25 destinations have joined the list of certified Kentucky Trail Towns.

Selected by the Office of Adventure Tourism in the Kentucky Cabinet for Tourism, Arts, and Heritage, these hubs are dedicated to promoting their outdoor attractions. Spanning from Dawson Springs in the west to Elkhorn City in the east, the breadth of the Kentucky Trail Town map is plotted according to each spot's access to paths through the woods and the waters of the state. Pick and choose your favorites to plan an outdoor voyage across Kentucky, or go all in and set out on a stunning road trip route.

If you're hoping to explore the state's western trails, the most convenient city to start in is Louisville. Over 40 U.S. airports run flights directly to the vibrant city on the Indiana border. If you're coming from the east, set out from Lexington, which has easy air access from 12 different states. No matter which direction you're coming from, and which Kentucky Trail Towns you decide to include on your tour, you'll be treated with peaceful nature escapes, quirky small town stores, and authentic eateries fueling weary explorers.