Nestled Along The Shores Of A Beloved Minnesota Lake Lies A Suburb Known For Beach Days And Midwest Charm
Minnesota is well known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and no trip to this northerly state would be complete without visiting one. Located outside the bikeable city of Minneapolis, you'll find Lake Minnetonka, the largest lake in the Twin Cities metro area at over 14,000 acres in size. It's a popular and much-loved lake, thanks to its crystal-clear swim pond lined with spotless sandy beaches. Tucked along the eastern edge of the lake is the laid-back, charming suburb of Minnetonka, a waterfront enclave known for its Midwest charm.
Minnetonka is easy to get to, thanks to its proximity to the Twin Cities. It's about a 20-minute drive from Minneapolis, with a number of Metro Transit bus routes that travel between the two. Several express bus routes are also available. The closest airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, recognized as one of the best in the country. It's about a 25-minute drive from Minnetonka.
Outdoor activities in Minnetonka, Minnesota
You don't need to fight the crowds around Lake Minnetonka to live the lake life in this suburb — there are plenty of beaches you can visit right in town, too. Head to Libbs Lake Beach for a small neighborhood stretch of shoreline that offers kayaking, boating, and fishing. Visit Shady Oak Beach for a 76-foot-wide sandy beach, clear spring-fed water, and a playground. This beach charges admission, although season passes are also available.
Besides soaking up the sun in the sand, you can also hit the trails around Minnetonka. The Big Willow Park Loop is a 2.3-mile trail along Minnehaha Creek, located inside Big Willow Park. Purgatory Park has a 2-mile trail, with AllTrails reviews reporting sightings of deer and blossoming wildflowers in spring and summer. Visit Lone Lake Park for the 5-mile mountain bike trail, with terrain that suits a variety of skill levels. If you still haven't had enough of the outdoors in Minnetonka, check out Grays Bay Dam Park to see the precise point where Lake Minnetonka and Minnehaha Creek meet.
Things to do and where to eat in Minnetonka, Minnesota
You'll find plenty of Midwest charm around this lakeside enclave. Don't miss a visit to the General Store of Minnetonka. There are two stories to browse here, with one-of-a-kind local gifts and goods. It's a great place to pick up some Minnesota souvenirs; you can also grab a bite to eat at their cafe and bistro. Visit Charles H. Burwell House, the only site in Minnetonka listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The elaborate 1883 home was built in the Italianate Victorian style and is furnished with period pieces. It's typically open for free tours on summer weekends.
Foodies will love visiting Minnetonka's restaurants and eateries. For breakfast, you can't beat the traditional Midwest chain Original Pancake House, where there are a wide variety of pancakes on offer. Head to Bacio for delicious Italian cuisine and a great outdoor patio. Finish off the night with a craft beer at Unmapped Brewing Company. Try No Trace, their flagship American IPA.