Nestled Along The Shores Of A Beloved Minnesota Lake Lies A Suburb Known For Beach Days And Midwest Charm

Minnesota is well known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and no trip to this northerly state would be complete without visiting one. Located outside the bikeable city of Minneapolis, you'll find Lake Minnetonka, the largest lake in the Twin Cities metro area at over 14,000 acres in size. It's a popular and much-loved lake, thanks to its crystal-clear swim pond lined with spotless sandy beaches. Tucked along the eastern edge of the lake is the laid-back, charming suburb of Minnetonka, a waterfront enclave known for its Midwest charm.

Minnetonka is easy to get to, thanks to its proximity to the Twin Cities. It's about a 20-minute drive from Minneapolis, with a number of Metro Transit bus routes that travel between the two. Several express bus routes are also available. The closest airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, recognized as one of the best in the country. It's about a 25-minute drive from Minnetonka.