America's Most Diverse City Is A Maryland Suburb Full Of History, Global Dining, And Cultural Festivals
You don't need to head to a big city for great food, culture, and rich history. Just a short way away from Washington, D.C., is Gaithersburg, one of Maryland's most vibrant destinations. Although the town's origins technically trace back to 1765, when it was first settled, Gaithersburg didn't officially become incorporated until 1878, when a railroad transformed the town from a quiet agricultural settlement into a flourishing hub. Today, it's not only one of Maryland's most thriving suburbs, but also one of the most diverse. With nearly half of its population made up of immigrants, Gaithersburg is a cultural hotspot. In fact, Gaithersburg was ranked as the most diverse city in the country, according to a 2025 WalletHub survey, which measured the country's most populous cities by factors like ethnoracial, linguistic, and birthplace diversity. With an intriguing history, rich culture, and international cuisine, Gaithersburg needs to be a stop on your Maryland or D.C. itinerary.
Gaithersburg is also easy to reach, with Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, all within an hour's drive, depending on traffic. DoubleTree by Hilton Washington D.C. North/Gaithersburg is one of the area's top-rated hotel options. The 4-star hotel has an onsite restaurant and bar, a pool, a fitness center, and free parking, making it one of the best accommodation choices in the area.
Things to do in Gaithersburg, Maryland
Similar to other D.C. suburbs like Hyattsville, with historic charm and a popular art scene, Gaithersburg's storied history is apparent as you walk through town, with many buildings and landmarks left from its earlier days. The Freight House, which dates back to 1884, today serves as the Gaithersburg Community Museum. Exhibits detail various glimpses into Gaithersburg's past, from its railroad history to the Gaithersburg Latitude Observatory, which was built in 1899 to examine how the Earth's wobble impacts latitude — data that scientists still rely on. Hours vary throughout the year, but the museum is generally open from Wednesday to Sunday.
Throughout the year, Gaithersburg celebrates its multicultural community, from Hispanic Heritage Month to Black History Month events. Gaithersburg has also held a free, annual Oktoberfest for over 30 years, entertaining visitors with Bavarian music and dancing, artisan vendors, food and drinks, and more. The Gaithersburg Book Festival, founded in 2010, is another cultural cornerstone, featuring countless award-winning and best-selling authors over the years. For more of Gaithersburg's best cultural scene any time of year, head to the Arts Barn, a hub for theater, art, concerts, and other creative programming.
Where to eat in Gaithersburg, Maryland
As one of the most diverse cities in America, Gaithersburg is brimming with global cuisine. Check out Spice Life if you're craving Indian food. "Truly one of the most flavorful meals we've had in a long time. Can't wait to come back and try more!" said one reviewer on Google. For some of the city's best Italian, head to Il Porto, which offers a range of pasta dishes, meats, seafood, and pizzas. Ela Mesa Taste of Greece is a must for Greek food. Rated a 4.5 on Yelp at the time of writing, the restaurant offers fresh and authentic cuisine in a beautiful, yet casual, atmosphere.
Gaithersburg's international dining doesn't end there. Ixtapalapa Taqueria is a family-owned Mexican eatery that serves a mouthwatering array of tacos alongside dishes like enchiladas and chilaquiles. "Ixtapalapa Taqueria is serving some of the best tacos you'll find anywhere ... Would you drive 45 minutes for a taco? Because that's what me and my fiancé do," said one reviewer on Yelp. "Every single time, it's worth it." And for Uzbek flavors like whole grilled trout, stuffed grape leaves, and plov, or braised lamb leg, head to Choyhana Silk Road. If you're still on the hunt for more foodie destinations in Maryland, head to Frederick, a historic city with award-winning food, or Bethesda, a walkable town with vibrant eateries.