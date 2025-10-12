America's Most Diverse City Is A Maryland Suburb Full Of History, Global Dining, And Cultural Festivals

You don't need to head to a big city for great food, culture, and rich history. Just a short way away from Washington, D.C., is Gaithersburg, one of Maryland's most vibrant destinations. Although the town's origins technically trace back to 1765, when it was first settled, Gaithersburg didn't officially become incorporated until 1878, when a railroad transformed the town from a quiet agricultural settlement into a flourishing hub. Today, it's not only one of Maryland's most thriving suburbs, but also one of the most diverse. With nearly half of its population made up of immigrants, Gaithersburg is a cultural hotspot. In fact, Gaithersburg was ranked as the most diverse city in the country, according to a 2025 WalletHub survey, which measured the country's most populous cities by factors like ethnoracial, linguistic, and birthplace diversity. With an intriguing history, rich culture, and international cuisine, Gaithersburg needs to be a stop on your Maryland or D.C. itinerary.

Gaithersburg is also easy to reach, with Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, all within an hour's drive, depending on traffic. DoubleTree by Hilton Washington D.C. North/Gaithersburg is one of the area's top-rated hotel options. The 4-star hotel has an onsite restaurant and bar, a pool, a fitness center, and free parking, making it one of the best accommodation choices in the area.