The World's Oldest Casino Is An Italian Gem Combining Luxury, Classic Games, And Historic Charm

When "Venetian" and "casino" appear in the same sentence, you likely think of the all-suite Las Vegas hotel with world-class restaurants and a luxury spa. But forget theme park dupes of canals and replicas of Venetian art, and swoon over the real Renaissance luxury of Casino di Venezia, housed in Palazzo Vendramin-Calergi, one of the most magnificent gems of Italian architectural splendor on the Grand Canal. Outside, soaring Doric, Ionic, and Corinthian columns frame rows of lancet windows with rounded arches, a signature flourish of Venetian facades. Inside, opulent interiors rich with historic charm display centuries-old works and frescoes by Italian masters such as Mattia Bortoloni, Palma il Giovane, and Gian Battista Crosato. In gaming salons resplendent with Murano glass chandeliers, damask, and art, tuxedoed dealers deal hundreds of ways to play classic games like roulette, Texas Hold 'em, blackjack, and baccarat, and 600 state-of-the-art slot machines await. The casino is also a popular venue for professional tournaments like the World Poker Tour.

More than just a casino, stepping through the French wooden portice of this Venetian Gothic masterpiece offers an intriguing immersion into the history of Venetian nobility and social life. In 1481, aristocrat Andrea Loredan commissioned the design of his family palace from Mauro Codussi, an acclaimed local architect known for the Clock Tower in St. Mark's Square and important churches like San Giovanni Crisostomo. This was a time when Venice was all the rage across Europe for its exuberant parties from cafés to Carnival celebrations, and the gentility hosted private rendezvous with poetry, music, and libertine pleasures in casinos ("small houses") like the Vendramin-Calergi. Gambling was illegal yet most rampant at these events, and in 1638, was finally legalized only at the Theatre Saint Moses, the first incarnation of Casino di Venezia, making it the world's oldest gambling house.