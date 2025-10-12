This Underrated Mississippi City Is A Blues Lover's Paradise Surrounded By Lakes And Countryside

In addition to names like Aron Burton and O.B. McClinton, Senatobia's claim to fame in the world of blues music is none other than renowned player Jessie Mae Hemphill, who came from the area and is buried at the Senatobia Memorial Cemetery. She comes from a long family tree of musicians, going as far back as her great-grandfather, Dock Hemphill. A young Jessie would draw from this music legacy that continued to grow with her grandfather, Sid, and learned to play guitar, harmonica, and more. Hemphill became one of the few female multi-instrumentalists in the genre.

Senatobia is also located right along the Mississippi Blues Trail, an essential route for music fans, which goes through some of the most defining locations while passing numerous charming towns, and the trail is constantly acquiring new additions for their contributions to blues. The trail passes through dozens of towns, all with varying importance in the context of blues music, and you should familiarize yourself with the towns before making an itinerary of your own, as it would be impossible to see all of them on a short trip.

One important stop along the trail is none other than the famous Beale Street (referenced in many songs and movies). Since you will probably be passing through Memphis anyway, it makes sense to add it to your itinerary and discover why it's so important for blues music. This historic and thriving street in downtown, where live music constantly lingers in the air like oxygen, with plenty of venues, street performances, and historic locations like The New Daisy Theatre.