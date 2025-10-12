Santa Monica's Canyon Hike To A WWII Compound With A Dark Past Has Been Reclaimed By LA Graffiti Artists

Start your hike at the top of a set of stairs at the end of Capri Drive in Pacific Palisades. About those steps: there are a lot of them, and they are a bit steep. Once you get to the bottom, though, you'll feel like you've entered a new world, which might have been the reasoning behind what the audacious owners of Murphy Ranch planned to do. The story goes that in the 1930s, Norman and Winona Stephens (or Stevens) met a German man, who supposedly had magic powers named Herr Schmidt. He told them the Nazis would win World War II and that the U.S. would fall.

Murphy Ranch was to be a self-sustaining ranch on the Pacific, and when the Nazis came to America, the people living on their compound would be a part of the takeover efforts. None of this has been substantiated by history books except for the existence of the main characters, and rumors that they were arrested (or maybe just Schmidt) after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. For whatever reason, the compound was abandoned. And while the Stevens family went on to support America in war and after, there are allegations of black magic and a Rasputin character that fueled the building of the compound.

Since then, it has been the centerpiece of a 3.5-mile hike that has drawn countless hikers, runners, and taggers. Unfortunately, the 2025 Palisades Fire decimated a large swath of the area. While it had been closed for months, since August 2025, hikers have reported a reopening. The hike is said to have changed, but the ruins were still there. The valley floor was mostly undamaged.