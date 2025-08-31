Skip California's Crowded Hike Up Mount Hollywood For This Less-Traveled Peak With Unmatched Downtown LA Views

Los Angeles' sprawling Griffith Park is one of the largest urban wilderness parks in the U.S. Given the number of people who live in and visit the city, it can get pretty crowded. The park itself is a bit of a marvel, a labyrinthine collection of sandy trails that snake between so many must-see landmarks mostly untainted by the metropolis that hems it in. Of course, you'll want to check out Griffith Park Observatory, as well as the historic hike through a creepy abandoned zoo, and maybe a trek to Bronson Caves to experience the popular Western filming locations surrounding them.

Another popular option is to walk up Mount Hollywood for a panoramic vista spanning from the legendary Hollywood sign to the valley to downtown LA. However, if you're looking to escape the throngs of hikers while getting unmatched views of the city and beyond, you will need to look elsewhere. Luckily, you can march your way up Glendale Peak.

Sure, a lot of people will choose to summit neighboring Mount Hollywood because it's taller and has epic name recognition. But if you're about a more secluded experience over the big name, Glendale Peak delivers like the best movies. There are views of everything from the Greek Theatre to the majestic LA skyline to Glendale and the San Gabriel Mountains to your east. Along the way, you'll enjoy the open air and winding hills of Griffith Park, crossing arroyos and pushing ever skyward, on a hike that takes a few hours at most.