Skip California's Crowded Hike Up Mount Hollywood For This Less-Traveled Peak With Unmatched Downtown LA Views
Los Angeles' sprawling Griffith Park is one of the largest urban wilderness parks in the U.S. Given the number of people who live in and visit the city, it can get pretty crowded. The park itself is a bit of a marvel, a labyrinthine collection of sandy trails that snake between so many must-see landmarks mostly untainted by the metropolis that hems it in. Of course, you'll want to check out Griffith Park Observatory, as well as the historic hike through a creepy abandoned zoo, and maybe a trek to Bronson Caves to experience the popular Western filming locations surrounding them.
Another popular option is to walk up Mount Hollywood for a panoramic vista spanning from the legendary Hollywood sign to the valley to downtown LA. However, if you're looking to escape the throngs of hikers while getting unmatched views of the city and beyond, you will need to look elsewhere. Luckily, you can march your way up Glendale Peak.
Sure, a lot of people will choose to summit neighboring Mount Hollywood because it's taller and has epic name recognition. But if you're about a more secluded experience over the big name, Glendale Peak delivers like the best movies. There are views of everything from the Greek Theatre to the majestic LA skyline to Glendale and the San Gabriel Mountains to your east. Along the way, you'll enjoy the open air and winding hills of Griffith Park, crossing arroyos and pushing ever skyward, on a hike that takes a few hours at most.
Hiking to Glendale Peak
While Los Angeles is known for being a fast-paced economic driver, it's also one of the most physically active cities in America. Griffith Park's trails are big draws for active Angelenos, as are the routes in neighboring Runyon Canyon. Hiking is also a budget-friendly way to experience Los Angeles, which makes it attractive for visitors. The Glendale Peak route stands out, though, because you begin at a different location than heavily-traversed paths like the one to Mt. Hollywood. In fact, you can avoid Griffith Park Observatory altogether, which is often overrun, especially on the weekends. The trail head is located on the unassuming east side of the park, next to the iconic Greek Theatre, literally setting it apart.
Park by the Vermont Canyon Tennis Complex, adjacent to the Greek, and look for the trail just across from the theater. Your first unique LA vista will be an aerial view of the iconic structure as the trail winds above it. Keep heading up and straight on the fire road, looking for a bridge and a sign that points to "Henry's Trail Glendale Pk." Beyond the cool bridge, the trail becomes a little bit more challenging.
Eventually, you'll find yourself atop Glendale Peak. Drink in the unmatched views of downtown LA. On a clear day, you can see all the way to the ocean from the top of the over 1,000-foot peak. You'll probably notice the lack of people on the trail as you stare at the millions of lives being lived below you. Take in the solitude and the beauty of nature and humankind thriving side by side.
Experiencing Los Angeles after hiking Glendale Peak
While the trek to Glendale Peak is magical on its own, part of that allure no doubt comes from the fact that it's in the heart of Hollywood. Escaping into nature and solitude in the middle of the world's film mecca has its own cinematic charm, but its accessibility to everything else is pretty impressive. For example, while you can hike this as a 3.5-mile out-and-back, you can also link it up with a trip to the top of Mount Hollywood and have the best of both worlds. Clocking in at just over 5 miles, this loop is a great way to experience the best views available in Griffith Park.
Maybe you could time it to descend and go to a concert at the Greek, glowing from your little nature sojourn. Or make it a nighttime hike to see the lights of LA stretching out like stars on the ground. Once you're back to your car, one unforgettable way to finish your Tinseltown hike would be to grab a bite and a drink at the Dresden, an iconic landmark that oozes old Hollywood swagger. Or drive down Sunset Boulevard to California's trendy Silverlake for more unforgettable food and art. Having just spent a good couple of hours surveying LA from the sky on Glendale Peak, there's no better way to return to earth in Los Angeles than by experiencing some old Hollywood charm, devouring some amazing food, and getting some artistic inspiration.