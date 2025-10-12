Mystery Creatures Found In Nepal's Once-Abandoned Forts Turned Out To Be A Whole New Species

About four hours south of Kathmandu, Nepal's largest city, Makwanpurgadhi Fort sits among the rocky slopes of Siwalik, more commonly known as Churia Hills. Built in the 18th century by the Sen Dynasty, the fortress once served as a royal palace and later became a military outpost that witnessed key battles. Its importance declined following the unification of Nepal. Today, the fort attracts thousands of tourists who visit to explore its abandoned structures and learn about its history.

Its crumbling walls and shaded niches might seem inhospitable, but to a small, secretive reptile, they offer refuge. It was along these mossy stone walls that researchers encountered dozens of unordinary bent-toed geckos. In a recent paper published in ZooKeys, researchers described the reptiles as "medium-sized [gecko] with enlarged, feebly keeled [bumps]" on their scales.

A similar group of geckos was also found at nearby Hariharpurgadhi Fort, though these lizards appeared slimmer and shorter. The team named one species Cyrtodactylus makwanpurgadhiensis in honor of the fort itself. The second species was named Cyrtodactylus chure to reflect the Chure mountain range. Genetic analyses showed these two reptiles are unique. They differ by at least 11% in mitochondrial DNA sequences compared to other known Nepalese bent-toed species, and by about 17% from each other.