Mystery Creatures Found In Nepal's Once-Abandoned Forts Turned Out To Be A Whole New Species
About four hours south of Kathmandu, Nepal's largest city, Makwanpurgadhi Fort sits among the rocky slopes of Siwalik, more commonly known as Churia Hills. Built in the 18th century by the Sen Dynasty, the fortress once served as a royal palace and later became a military outpost that witnessed key battles. Its importance declined following the unification of Nepal. Today, the fort attracts thousands of tourists who visit to explore its abandoned structures and learn about its history.
Its crumbling walls and shaded niches might seem inhospitable, but to a small, secretive reptile, they offer refuge. It was along these mossy stone walls that researchers encountered dozens of unordinary bent-toed geckos. In a recent paper published in ZooKeys, researchers described the reptiles as "medium-sized [gecko] with enlarged, feebly keeled [bumps]" on their scales.
A similar group of geckos was also found at nearby Hariharpurgadhi Fort, though these lizards appeared slimmer and shorter. The team named one species Cyrtodactylus makwanpurgadhiensis in honor of the fort itself. The second species was named Cyrtodactylus chure to reflect the Chure mountain range. Genetic analyses showed these two reptiles are unique. They differ by at least 11% in mitochondrial DNA sequences compared to other known Nepalese bent-toed species, and by about 17% from each other.
Why this discovery matters
In addition to the differences in their DNA, each new species has a set of varying physical traits. These include scale patterns, body proportions, and the placement of small bumps along their backs, limbs, and tails. This discovery highlights how even well-visited heritage sites can still reveal hidden biodiversity. Churia Hills is not as thoroughly studied as the Himalayan zone in Nepal, which has some of the highest mountains on the planet and incredible hiking trails. The presence of these new geckos suggests the region may harbor more undiscovered species than previously thought.
Makwanpurgadhi and Hariharpurgadhi forts are in central Nepal, just three hours from Patan, Nepal's charming "City of Artisans." Tourists can reach the forts by flying into Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. From there, visitors can either rent a car or book a taxi to travel along National Highway 37 toward the hill sites. In Makwanpurgadhi Fort, local guides are available to explain the rich history of the area, with mornings and late afternoons being considered the best times to visit.