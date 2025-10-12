This Sprawling Alaskan Island Is Home To Charming Small Towns, Fishing Adventures, And Breathtaking Scenery
It's no secret that Alaska is home to some of the most breathtaking scenery in all of North America. In the Alexander Archipelago off the state's panhandle lies Chichagof Island, where you'll find forests, fishing villages, and bears, oh my.
Chichagof Island, the fifth-largest in the United States, is home to the most bears per square mile of anywhere on Earth. Not really surprising, considering the island is part of the heavily wooded Tongass National Forest, the U.S.' largest national forest. Don't let the idea of running into a furry friend scare you away, though. There are plenty of safe adventures to be had on Chichagof Island, whether you're a fan of fishing or just enjoy taking in the gorgeous natural beauty of the islands — this gateway to Glacier Bay National Park has it all.
Getting here is an adventure in itself. You'll have to fly into Juneau and change planes into a smaller aircraft for a short 20-minute hop to Hoonah, the largest city on the island. Air Excursions offers several daily flights from Juneau to Hoonah, but if you're looking to save some pennies, opt for a sub-$160 Alaska Seaplanes round-trip. Car rentals are available at the Icy Strait Lodge once you arrive in Hoonah. This gives you free rein to explore the island's scenic forests on your own time.
Sea views and wildlife out of Icy Strait Point
The aptly named Icy Strait separates Chichagof Island from mainland Alaska, but it's more than just a waterway traversed by ferries to and from the mainland. You can get out on the water in a tiny boat for a kayak adventure or catch your dinner on a fishing trip.
Icy Strait Point is a great place to start your adventure, whatever it may be. The tourism destination serves as a jumping-off point for excursions in the Hoonah area. From there, you can embark on wildlife tours, kayaking trips, and even ride one of the world's longest ziplines. The whale-watching tours out of the Icy Strait Point dock have a 100% whale-spotting guarantee, taking you through the chilly waters of humpback whale hotspot, Point Adolphus. Grab a sightseeing boat from Hoonah and get ready to see humpback whales, orcas, and porpoises, as well as sea otters, sea lions, and seals swimming down below. Bring some binoculars to look out to the shore and keep an eye out for wandering bears, deer, and winged beauties like blue herons, puffins, terns, and cormorants.
Want to see some fur with those fins? Tack on a wildlife and bear search in Spasski River Valley to make it a combination trip. The more active members of your party can embark on a kayak outing, wilderness hike, or ocean raft tour, while those who want a more laid-back experience can book a cooking class and seafood feast, birdwatching and Hoonah village sightseeing tours, or a gondola ride to the top of nearby White Alice Mountain.
Fish to your heart's content across the island
Fishermen around the world count Alaska among the top destinations to cast a rod. Chichagof Island, with its pristine natural beauty and unmatched serenity, is a great place to catch a meal or just add different kinds of gilled fish to your catch logbook.
Lakes on Chichagof Island are home to rainbow, cutthroat, and Dolly Varden trout, with public cabins maintained by the U.S. Forest Service available at Goulding Lake, Suloia Lake, and Sitkoh Lake. Meanwhile, off the coast of Hoonah and other waters surrounding Chichagof, anglers looking to find fresh salmon won't be disappointed; after all, the coastal Alaskan city of Ketchikan, the salmon capital of the world, is further south. Five species of Pacific salmon are found here: pink salmon, chum salmon, sockeye salmon, coho salmon, and the granddaddy of them all, Chinook salmon. Halibut is also a common catch here, which shouldn't come as a surprise since the heaviest halibut ever caught was off Alaska's famed Aleutian Islands, weighing in at a whopping 515 pounds.
Hoonah isn't the only place for fishing adventures and other outings. Elfin Cove, a secluded village on northwestern Chichagof, similarly offers fishing charters in salmon and halibut-filled waters and is a picturesque village with an even slower pace of life. It's not always quiet, though; the town comes alive over the 4th of July holiday with fun family events like a banana slug race and a chili cook-off.