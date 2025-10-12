This Sprawling Alaskan Island Is Home To Charming Small Towns, Fishing Adventures, And Breathtaking Scenery

It's no secret that Alaska is home to some of the most breathtaking scenery in all of North America. In the Alexander Archipelago off the state's panhandle lies Chichagof Island, where you'll find forests, fishing villages, and bears, oh my.

Chichagof Island, the fifth-largest in the United States, is home to the most bears per square mile of anywhere on Earth. Not really surprising, considering the island is part of the heavily wooded Tongass National Forest, the U.S.' largest national forest. Don't let the idea of running into a furry friend scare you away, though. There are plenty of safe adventures to be had on Chichagof Island, whether you're a fan of fishing or just enjoy taking in the gorgeous natural beauty of the islands — this gateway to Glacier Bay National Park has it all.

Getting here is an adventure in itself. You'll have to fly into Juneau and change planes into a smaller aircraft for a short 20-minute hop to Hoonah, the largest city on the island. Air Excursions offers several daily flights from Juneau to Hoonah, but if you're looking to save some pennies, opt for a sub-$160 Alaska Seaplanes round-trip. Car rentals are available at the Icy Strait Lodge once you arrive in Hoonah. This gives you free rein to explore the island's scenic forests on your own time.