California's Under-The-Radar City Is An Affordable, Crowd-Free Getaway With Local Eats And Peaceful Parks
At a time when California's usual tourist hubs are becoming more out of reach than ever to the average traveler, there's an often-overlooked gem that lets you take in all of the fun and sunshine while keeping your trip crowd-free and, most importantly, affordable. Hanford is one of those places that's never jammed with tourists or that awful big-city traffic, yet it still has more than enough local flavor and cultural charm to make your days interesting.
The city is less than 40 minutes away from Fresno, an underrated Central Valley city and California's Gateway to Yosemite National Park. This is also the place where you'll find the nearest major airport to Hanford, and while most people like to drive between the two (which is why you'll find so many rentals at great prices right near the terminals), there are also some bus options via Kings Area Regional Transit and other intercity buses. If you go the public transport route, though, you'll have to work out several changes and schedules, so having your own car is usually the best choice.
Your days here will be spent exploring the charming downtown, trying out all the beloved local cafés, and walking through lush parks. One of the city's most famous attractions, Taoist Temple Museum in China Alley, has unfortunately sustained major damage due to a fire, and its reconstruction is underway at the time of writing this article. Still, considering this is one of the few remaining structures from Hanford's late-19th-century Chinatown, it's worth a visit just to admire a piece of history, even if from afar. All that to say, you won't get bored easily in Hanford.
Hanford promises affordable hotels, crowd-free streets, and unique attractions
Because Hanford has managed to fly under the radar for so long, lodging and travel expenses are lower than you'd think around here, especially compared to California's more coast-oriented destinations. Just look at the Hanford Hotel. It's an independently-owned gem that offers complimentary breakfast, free parking, a fitness center, and a seasonal outdoor pool — all for just a little over $100 a night at the time of writing this article. The reviews are glowing, too, not to mention that a comparable place in, say, L.A. or San Diego, can easily go for double the price.
Once in downtown Hanford and around Courthouse Square or China Alley, you'll see that the heart of the city, while pretty and vibrant, feels much quieter and relaxed than what you'd expect from a Californian hub. Instead of the impenetrable flocks of tourists, you get walkable blocks, historic architecture, cafés, and small shops like Hanford Antique Emporium, which sells second-hand treasures at reasonable prices (at least as far as high-quality items go), but is much more than just your average thrift store. With its exquisite furniture and stunning garden, it feels more like a museum. And right next to it, you'll find another unmissable attraction: the Carnegie Museum of Kings County. Built in the old Carnegie library building, this is a small yet fascinating space where you'll get to learn all about the city's roots. The place is open only on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, though, so time your visit accordingly. If you love your time in Hanford, chances are you'll love Clovis, too. Known as California's "gateway to the Sierras," this is yet another small, charming town with a low cost of living. Best of all, it's less than 50 minutes away.
Exploring Hanford's great local eats and beautiful parks
Accommodation isn't the only thing you'll be saving on if you decide to come to Hanford — the food is great and cheap, too. Mike's Grill is a local staple. Its pastrami sandwich, Philly cheese steak, and onion rings come highly recommended, and the fact that you can get a proper meal plus drink for under $15 (at the time of writing this article) is just the cherry on top. If you're craving something Mediterranean instead, you can always go to Zaytoona, a place known for making some of the best kabobs, gyros, and falafels in the city. Luckily for you, the restaurant's open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., so there's nothing keeping you from giving it a try. If, after all that, you're craving something sweet, go get an old-fashioned ice cream or banana split at Superior Dairy. It's take-out only, so you'll need to find another place to enjoy those hefty portions, but the good news is Hanford has 21 lovely parks where you can do just that.
Two of the best ones that come with picnic shelters are Hidden Valley and Freedom Park. Both are open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and promise everything from open green spaces and children's playgrounds to splash pads and scenic gazebos. The former is usually praised for its pretty duck pond, BBQ spots, and well-maintained bathrooms, while the latter shines through its spacious disc golf course and unique swing sets that allow parents to sit with their little ones. If you still haven't gotten your outdoorsy fix, a trip to Visalia might be just what you need. It's one of California's gateways to Sequoia National Park, and just 20 minutes away from Hanford.