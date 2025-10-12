California's Under-The-Radar City Is An Affordable, Crowd-Free Getaway With Local Eats And Peaceful Parks

At a time when California's usual tourist hubs are becoming more out of reach than ever to the average traveler, there's an often-overlooked gem that lets you take in all of the fun and sunshine while keeping your trip crowd-free and, most importantly, affordable. Hanford is one of those places that's never jammed with tourists or that awful big-city traffic, yet it still has more than enough local flavor and cultural charm to make your days interesting.

The city is less than 40 minutes away from Fresno, an underrated Central Valley city and California's Gateway to Yosemite National Park. This is also the place where you'll find the nearest major airport to Hanford, and while most people like to drive between the two (which is why you'll find so many rentals at great prices right near the terminals), there are also some bus options via Kings Area Regional Transit and other intercity buses. If you go the public transport route, though, you'll have to work out several changes and schedules, so having your own car is usually the best choice.

Your days here will be spent exploring the charming downtown, trying out all the beloved local cafés, and walking through lush parks. One of the city's most famous attractions, Taoist Temple Museum in China Alley, has unfortunately sustained major damage due to a fire, and its reconstruction is underway at the time of writing this article. Still, considering this is one of the few remaining structures from Hanford's late-19th-century Chinatown, it's worth a visit just to admire a piece of history, even if from afar. All that to say, you won't get bored easily in Hanford.