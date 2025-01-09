California's 'Gateway To The Sierras' Offers Small-Town Charm With A Low Cost Of Living

A visit to the Golden State is often on many visitors' travel bucket lists. But the high cost of living is a deterrent to some, including locals looking for a staycation. In California's "gateway to the Sierras," however, there's a small town offering rustic, quiet charm and a surprisingly low cost of living, which means travelers can flock there without breaking the bank. The town in question is Clovis, located a little over an hour away from beautiful Yosemite National Park.

With a population of over 120,000 people, Clovis is located in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley and part of the Fresno Metropolitan area. Founded in 1891 and incorporated officially in 1912, the town was named after pioneer Clovis M. Cole, who purchased the initial 480 acres designated for the town's creation. Historians note that the first permanent residents were Native American tribes, followed by Gold Rush miners. Growth in the town was spurred when the San Joaquin Valley Railroad arrived, and the area was considered an agricultural gold mine. Today, the agriculture industry remains important to Fresno County — grapes and raisins are the top products grown in the county, but farmers also produce plenty of dairy products and almonds. Be sure to check out a local farmstand if you visit.

Clovis' location at the base of the Sierra Nevada Mountain range inspired its "Gateway to the Sierras" nickname, which has existed since 1912. In the 1920s, the first sign depicting this slogan was made out of wood and hung above Clovis Street in Old Town Clovis. In the 1930s, a newer neon sign was erected and has been in place ever since. You can see it for yourself when you visit Clovis on your way to a small-town hiking getaway.