California's 'Gateway To The Sierras' Offers Small-Town Charm With A Low Cost Of Living
A visit to the Golden State is often on many visitors' travel bucket lists. But the high cost of living is a deterrent to some, including locals looking for a staycation. In California's "gateway to the Sierras," however, there's a small town offering rustic, quiet charm and a surprisingly low cost of living, which means travelers can flock there without breaking the bank. The town in question is Clovis, located a little over an hour away from beautiful Yosemite National Park.
With a population of over 120,000 people, Clovis is located in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley and part of the Fresno Metropolitan area. Founded in 1891 and incorporated officially in 1912, the town was named after pioneer Clovis M. Cole, who purchased the initial 480 acres designated for the town's creation. Historians note that the first permanent residents were Native American tribes, followed by Gold Rush miners. Growth in the town was spurred when the San Joaquin Valley Railroad arrived, and the area was considered an agricultural gold mine. Today, the agriculture industry remains important to Fresno County — grapes and raisins are the top products grown in the county, but farmers also produce plenty of dairy products and almonds. Be sure to check out a local farmstand if you visit.
Clovis' location at the base of the Sierra Nevada Mountain range inspired its "Gateway to the Sierras" nickname, which has existed since 1912. In the 1920s, the first sign depicting this slogan was made out of wood and hung above Clovis Street in Old Town Clovis. In the 1930s, a newer neon sign was erected and has been in place ever since. You can see it for yourself when you visit Clovis on your way to a small-town hiking getaway.
Clovis' small-town charm complements its low cost of living
Livability.com ranked Clovis as one of the 100 best places to live in the U.S. in 2024 and 2025, with a 751/1000 quality of life score. They attribute this ranking to a low crime rate, healthy neighborhoods and communities for families, green and sustainable practices, and mild weather. (The areas where Clovis fell short are still cost of living and affordable housing — it's still California, after all.) Clovis was also ranked No. 15 out of the 25 best places to live in the American West due in part to its low cost of living.
Livability's report shared that the median home price in Clovis at the end of 2024 is $378,000, less than the statewide median home price of $900,000, according to the California Association of Realtors. The median monthly rent in Clovis is a remarkably low $1,136 at the end of 2024 compared to the statewide number of $2,795, estimated by Zillow. The Economic Research Institute notes that the cost of living in Clovis is 9% lower than in the rest of California at the end of 2024 (but higher than the national average). The median household income in Clovis is $97,900 as of the end of 2024, meaning that many residents are comfortably upper-middle class.
Experience charm and character in the heart of Old Town Clovis
There's a nice variety of free things to do and see in town if you're visiting on a budget. That includes the Clovis Botanical Garden, Clovis Big Dry Creek Museum, and the farmer's market and flea markets. You can also visit the Clovis Tourism and Information Center, housed in the old Train Depot, for ideas.
There's no better place to experience the essence of Clovis than on the cobblestone streets of Old Town Clovis. It's the historic heart of dining, shopping, vintage and antique districts, and special events for Clovis. Start your day by grabbing a cup of java at On the Edge from a vast large beverage menu or sample one of the unique waffle choices offered at Old Town Waffle. Indulge in a sweet treat of locally made Fresno State ice cream from Scoops, Soups & More or buy a selection of macarons from Parisien Bakery. Grab a craft brew and some classic pub food at Mad Duck Craft Brewing Co., or dine on a classic steak in the historic Old Town 500 Club Bar & Grill. Evening libations and entertainment can be found at the House of JuJu, known for its signature burgers and bar food, or Old Town Saloon, which has live music and cocktails.
You'll want to find time to browse the shelves at Clovis Book Barn, the largest used bookstore in the valley. Other specialty stores include the Gottschalk Music Center; Frost Oak Creek Creations, a baby, garden, and home store; and Julie Adam Designs, a custom pillow business. Old Town is also home to the Vintage and Antique Districts, where over a dozen stores can be perused on foot, where no treasure worth having can be left unfound.
Consider a visit during one of Clovis' many community events
If you plan your Clovis visit around one of its annual events, you won't be disappointed, as they have something for everyone and pack a big punch. Old Town Clovis is the place to be for annual events. If you want to go antiquing in California, don't miss the biannual Vintage Market, which is an open-air street fair featuring 90 antique dealers from all over California. Glorious Junk Days also happen twice a year, with over 155 antique and vintage dealers for treasure hunting along the streets. The Old Town Motorama is a four-day event in spring that celebrates classic cars. There's also a springtime Wine Walk and an autumnal Walktober Fest. And every Friday from May to October features a popular farmer's market with hand-grown products from the Central Valley. December brings One Enchanted Evening, an annual holiday open-house offering horse-drawn carriage rides, and many shops in town decorate their stores and facades for the season with lights and other decor.
Clovis Fest and the Clovis Rodeo are two other major events that capture the essence of Clovis. Hot air balloons hover over the sky during Clovis Fest, along with a street fair and live entertainment. This family-friendly free event draws about 70,000 people every September, and the event is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025, so expect a big blowout party. The Clovis Rodeo, on the other hand, is much more raucous. It's a five-day western celebration with live entertainment like bull riding and roping events. The rodeo attracts 50,000 people and over 500 cowboys annually in the last weekend of April and has been coming to Clovis for over a century. For more Wild West fun, head to America's largest outdoor rodeo, located in Wyoming.