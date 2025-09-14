These Are The Most Dangerous Cities In America For 2025 (And Why You Might Want To Avoid Them), According To Research
While crime in the United States has been falling steadily over the past few years, that can be cold comfort when your rental car gets broken into, all but ruining your trip. That's why it pays to know which U.S. cities are the most dangerous and how to stay safe if you're heading there. As the saying goes, it is better to be safe than sorry. Researching the safety of your destination city is a safety basic every traveler should engage in before booking their trip. No matter where you're going, it's best to exercise situational awareness, stay on alert, follow travel safety experts' best hotel room tips, avoid leaving valuables inside your rental vehicle, and make sure you're booking in a safe neighborhood.
Unfortunately, it's not always easy to tell what's what from the hotel booking site. And there can be few worse starts to a vacation than driving in late at night to realize your hotel or Airbnb is in a sketchy part of town, or getting lost in said sketchy part of town trying to find your accommodations to begin with. To save you from the unpleasantness of having to fill out a police report, here are the most dangerous American cities, according to Newsweek's analysis of recent FBI data.
Springfield, Missouri
A mountain charmer known as the "Queen City of the Ozarks," Springfield, Missouri, is the home of the first Bass Pro Shop and claims to be the cashew chicken capital of the world. And yet, for a charming little city with a population of less than 200,000, Springfield struggles with fairly high per capita crime rates. CrimeGrade gave the city a D- overall rating, with a slightly higher D ranking for violent crime, noting that the city is considered less safe than a whopping 87% of other U.S. cities.
Widespread substance use disorder is a significant contributor to the city's crime problems. As Springfield Police Department Major Tad Peters told KSMU Radio in April 2025, meth was a serious epidemic in the 1990s, shifting to fentanyl more recently. Springfield's crime data is also impacted by the prevalence of domestic abuse, which continues to be an issue in the area despite a concerted effort to chip away at the problem through domestic violence and mental health services.
Despite these problems, U.S. News & World Report still ranked Springfield one of the nation's Best Places to Live in 2025/26. Locals urge caution in the Heart of the Westside, West/Central Springfield near Walnut and Clifton, Grant Beach, downtown, and in North Springfield's Robberson.
Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Named for the 1913 merger of twin cities Winston and Salem, Winston-Salem was built on the tobacco industry, earning it the nickname "Camel City." The city is located in North Carolina's Piedmont Triad region, a beautiful, hilly plateau region situated between the mountains and coastal plain, spanning three cities, including Greensboro and High Point. Once home to a devout Moravian migrant community, this slow-paced gem surrounded by beautiful vineyards has struggled with crime through the years. Most recently, the city has seen a rise in disruptive teen behavior, with much of it kicking off in the late evening and early morning hours. CrimeGrade rated Winston-Salem a D in 2025.
The good news is that the city has worked hard to address its crime problems, and after a steady rise in violent crime for several years, it has seen a meaningful decline over the past two years. Although locals all have their opinions on which areas are best to avoid, most Redditors tend to agree that the west side is safer. As one Reddit user put it, "You can pretty much cut Winston in half using 52, mostly west of it, you're fine, east of it, don't bother."
Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville is a city so great it warrants two nicknames: Music City (for its historic and continuing influence on American music) and the Athens of the South, for the city's commitment to education, a commitment emblemized by the iconic Nashville Parthenon, a full-scale replica of the Athenian tourist attraction. It's the home of the Grand Ole Opry, Country Music Hall of Fame, and many a honky tonk. Just stay situationally aware while you're taking in all of those tunes because CrimeGrade gives this city a D.
According to the Nashville Police dashboard, larceny ranks among the city's highest crime factors. While Nashville has certainly struggled with violent crime problems that landed the city on the FBI's top 15 list for violent crime as recently as 2024 (as reported by WSMV4), those rates have dropped dramatically in 2025. Nonetheless, locals advise traveling in groups, steering clear of alleys, and trying not to stand out as a tourist while in Nashville. In terms of areas to avoid, one Reddit user warns, "Avoid North Nashville, Antioch, Napier Area, and the Cayce homes area. Basically everywhere else is fine following the general guidance above."
Dayton, Ohio
A quiet Midwest city of around 135,000 residents with a surprisingly low cost of living and tons of great shopping, art, and dining, Dayton, Ohio, is the birthplace of many aviation and industry innovations. However, the Gem City's ongoing issues with crime, particularly car break-ins, have earned Dayton a C- on CrimeGrade. It makes sense given the area's high poverty rates. Although Dayton's crime has followed national trends to see a decrease over the past few years, it is one of the few U.S. cities that continues to see high rates of homicide, aggravated assault, and robbery. According to the Dayton Daily News, the city saw a shocking 47% increase in violent crime between 2023 and 2024.
Still, it's worth remembering that most violent crimes are not stranger crimes, which some Reddit locals say makes a difference. As one Reddit user emphasized, "Dayton is awesome. There is so much more to do than most people imagine, and the crime isn't bad so long as you're not personally involving yourself in anything sketchy. Plus: AEROPLANES." Just stick to busy downtown areas and keep your cash tucked away.
Evansville, Indiana
Situated on a scenic bend along the banks of the Ohio River, charming Evansville, Indiana, was once home to people of the Delaware, Shawnee, Miami, Pottawattomie, and Kickapoo nations. The birthplace of blackjack, Evansville boasts an impressive number of nicknames, including the obvious River City, Crescent City (for the river's bend upon which it sits), the Valley of Opportunity (for its midcentury economic recovery efforts), and Stoplight City, courtesy of the truckers passing through.
Evansville is the third-largest city in Indiana, with more than 300,000 folks living in the metro area. It's little surprise, then, that it comes with its set of crime problems, landing the city on Newsweek's list of the most dangerous cities per capita in 2024. Although the city scored a C on CrimeGrade, NeighborhoodScout reported that people in Crescent City have a 1 in 21 chance of falling victim to either property crime or violent crime. Local station 99.5 WKDQ lists Glenwood, Baptisttown, Old Erie, Fulton Terrace, Harwood, Bellemeade Bayard, and Goosetown/Culver among their list of Evansville's most dangerous neighborhoods, so be careful if you're in those areas.
Rockford, Illinois
Rockford is another Midwestern city to rack up a fun list of nicknames through the years. There's Reaper City for the Manny Reaper, a 19th-century grain-harvesting mechanism invented there. There's also Screw City, Fastener City, and the Screw Capital of the World, all for the industrial fasteners and screws produced in town. And there's Forest City, a nickname chosen by locals as part of the Forest City Beautiful initiative, inspired by the natural splendor of the region reflected in Rockford's city planning and lovely Sculpture Walk, which draws many visitors each year.
Unfortunately, the city has a D+ rating on CrimeGrade and a NeighborhoodScout crime index of 5, meaning the city is less safe than 95% of U.S. cities. Even so, locals say they feel pretty safe overall while urging a healthy sense of caution at the same time. As Rockfordian Bailey Johnson told local news station KTVO, ""Just always be aware of your surroundings, no matter where you are," Johnson said. "Keep some pepper spray on you. Lock your doors. Close your windows at night."
Beaumont, Texas
For people living in the middle of the country, Texas's breathtaking Gulf beaches can be a heavenly escape without spending an arm and a leg. And Beaumont — Texas's "Boomtown" — is just a short 45-minute drive from the Bolivar Peninsula's Crystal Beach, one of the region's most stunning. It's also close to the Cattail Marsh Wetlands and Neches River National Wildlife Refuge, home to many species of hawks and migratory birds. However, stay wary in this lovely little southern city, since Beaumont's CrimeGrade rating is an F, and NeighborhoodScout rated it less safe than a whopping 97% of U.S. cities.
Things have only worsened in 2025 as the city's violent crime rates spiked, causing locals to demand change from Beaumont's city leadership. "Beaumont isn't some war-torn hellscape like some like to exaggerate," warned one Reddit user, "but you definitely gotta be mindful of where to go and where to avoid." Still, several other Redditors warned that just about every area in Beaumont is a no-go. For best results, keep your doors locked and avoid straying outside crowded, lit areas.
Akron, Ohio
Akron, Ohio, aka "Rubber City" or the "Rubber Capital of the World" for its tire manufacturing industry, is an under-the-radar affordable escape full of outdoor and urban activities like the stunning Cuyahoga Valley National Park, which technically falls between Cleveland and Akron. But like many cities throughout the United States, Akron has suffered from high crime rates connected to the rise in poverty, lack of affordable housing, and a continued substance abuse epidemic.
The city has a D+ rating on CrimeGrade and a crime rating of 5 on NeighborhoodScout, indicating that it's less safe than 95% of US cities. However, crime rates for most types of crime in the city have seen a decline in 2025. As of July 2025, that decline included a decrease in robberies, shootings, felonious assaults, breaking and entering, and auto thefts. Locals suggest steering clear of Laird Street for the best results. "Anyone who does any public works, i.e. trash, police, electric, salt/plow, can tell you a crazy story about Laird Land," shared one Reddit user.
Detroit, Michigan
Once the beating heart of America's automobile industry, Detroit experienced one of the most dramatic and notorious declines of any U.S. city after factory closures led to deindustrialization and subsequent residential outmigration throughout the mid- to late-20th century. What remained was an almost post-apocalyptic level of urban blight in some Detroit communities — the premise behind the frightening Airbnb-from-hell horror movie "Barbarian." CrimeGrade gives the city a D+, with NeighborhoodScout ranking it safer than only 1% of American cities.
Even so, things are finally starting to look up for the Motor City, with crime rates actually dropping to their lowest in the past 57 years thanks to a Herculean effort involving partnerships between a wide range of community stakeholders. If you're eager to celebrate this great city's revival as an affordable Midwestern art city, locals suggest avoiding Fenkell and Greenfield. One Redditor added, "[Y]ou don't have anything to worry about downtown. Just mind your business and keep your head up."
Springfield, Illinois
Not to be outdone by its namesake in Missouri, Illinois' Springfield has its own set of crime problems. First dubbed the Flower City in an 1857 news article for its plentiful local flora, the bustling Route 66 stop with outdoor fun and quirky attractions is home to Illinois' state Capitol Building, an architectural gem with a 361-foot-high dome. That, and a distressingly high recent increase in violent crime, sex work, and crime related to weapons and drugs.
Crime on the whole has gone up since 2023, according to the city's crime data reporting, even if CrimeGrade rated the city a C-. NeighborhoodScout was less generous, ranking the city less safe than 97% of U.S. cities. Locals say some areas can be prone to property crime, so be wary. One Reddit user advised avoiding streets named for trees, clarifying in a follow-up comment, "I noticed that robberies and violent crimes tended be prevalent in the South-East part of town, where many of the streets are named this way."
Peoria, Illinois
A small but lively Illinois city that ranks among the country's most livable, Peoria is a historic river community with a population of just 100,000. It's a city with more amenities than most larger mid-sized cities, including a huge farmers market, a lovely park system, and a quality zoo. And that's to say nothing of the friendly locals and overall quality of life. But Peoria also has the crime of a larger city with a C- CrimeGrade rating and a NeighborhoodScout index of 2, meaning it's less safe than 98% of U.S. communities.
The city has seen a steady increase in crime over the past couple of years, with CBS News ranking Peoria as 15th in the nation for murder. However, locals say this crime isn't citywide. As one Reddit user observed, "Statistically Peoria is very dangerous. However it's contained to a few neighborhoods and if you aren't involved in criminal activity yourself you're unlikely to be a victim of anything serious." According to CrimeGrade, the city's safest areas are in its northwest quadrant. Locals on Reddit echo this, advising new folks to avoid Peoria's south side and other low-income areas.
Little Rock, Arknasas
Nestled on the south bank of the Arkansas River in a valley near the Ouachita Mountains and Pinnacle Mountain State Park, Little Rock has an artsy riverfront overflowing with murals and local culture. It's also home to the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, and historic Little Rock Central High School, the site that made history after 1957's Brown v. Board of Education. Sadly, that historic moment of de jure desegregation hasn't stopped the de facto segregation that continues to contribute to economic inequity in the city, just part of the overall picture of a beautiful city that struggles with high crime.
NeighborhoodScout ranks the city a 1, meaning it's safer than only 1% of US cities. On CrimeGrade, which gives Little Rock a D-, most of Little Rock's crime map is bright red, indicating serious problems — although the worst crime appears to be on the east side of the city. According to AreaVibes, areas to avoid include the south end, Cloverdale Watson, Boyle Park, Oak First, Stephens, and Briarwood.
Toledo, Ohio
Called the Glass City for the beautiful Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion, Toledo is home to a lovely riverfront shopping and dining destination. Like a lot of Rust Belt communities, Toledo is slowly recovering from the impact of deindustrialization in a community where urban blight remains a serious problem decades later. Although Toledo has suffered from high crime rates through the years, earning the city a D+ rating on CrimeGrade, the city has been making huge strides in its recent efforts to curb violence.
Like many U.S. cities, the Glass City saw a pandemic crime surge, but murder rates have fallen steadily since that initial surge, and things look promising for the future. According to AreaVibes, North River, La Grange, East Toledo, and Birmingham are all high-crime Toledo areas to avoid if possible. Locals on Reddit also recommend avoiding East Toledo, name-dropping Cherry Street as a boundary to avoid.
Cleveland, Ohio
Just a couple of hours from Toledo, Cleveland suffers from a lot of the same urban blight issues as other Rust Belt cities. While some cities in the region have seen more urban renewal in recent years, Cleveland has continued to struggle with a slow recovery, problems that have only been worsened by recent economic stagnation and nationwide class disparities. On CrimeGrade, this adds up to a dismal D+ rating. While it's not all good news, Axios recently reported that Cleveland's homicide rate saw a significant decline after the pandemic.
With an affordable cost of living and a reputation for friendly locals who make life more generally pleasant, the good people of Cleveland are worth visiting. And that's to say nothing of the absolutely stunning Lake Erie and Cuyahoga River that the city sits upon. High crime neighborhoods to be wary of include the Stockyards and Euclid Green, according to AreaVibes.
Memphis, Tennessee
Planted on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River, Memphis is an American city like no other. Think blues, barbecue, and Beale Street, the historic and still-thriving entertainment district overflowing with nightclubs, restaurants, shops, art, and live music. It should be a must-see on every traveler's bucket list, which is why Memphis gets 10 million visitors a year despite the Tennessee city being one of the country's most dangerous.
Look up Memphis on CrimeGrade (where it receives an F rating), and you'll see a sea of red indicating high crime. Many link extreme economic disparity to these crime rates, noting that earning a living wage in Memphis can be difficult. Youth crime in particular is out of control, and Memphis is a major hub for many international street gangs, with the Department of Justice indicting eight young gang members in summer 2025. Carjackings and muggings appear to be a problem in some areas. When visiting Memphis, remain careful and alert, and be discreet with your money. AreaVibes cites downtown Memphis as dangerous, but it's best not to let your guard down anywhere.
Methodology
To identify the highest crime cities, we used Newsweek's analysis of FBI data based on per capita crime per 100,000, checking each city's data in the FBI Crime Data Explorer for trends. Next, we checked local reporting on city crime, usually from the local police and news sites, as well as sites like AreaVibes, CrimeGrade, and NeighborhoodScout. Finally, we checked to see what the locals were recommending on Reddit in terms of places to avoid or tips for staying safe.