One Of Milwaukee's Best Neighborhoods Is A Walkable Gem With Music-Filled Summers And Serious Charm

If Milwaukee, Wisconsin, isn't on your vacation wishlist, it should be. After all, this lively Midwestern gem with beaches, breweries, and bliss, is also America's most affordable lake destination. The city is made up of several hip little neighborhoods, including Bay View, which sites along the scenic shores of Lake Michigan. This charming district is filled with live music in the summer and plenty of charm. With so much to do and see in a compact area, Bay View is also one Milwaukee's most walkable neighborhoods. Laid-back yet active, it offers something for everyone.

If you're traveling from out of town, your best bet is to fly into Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, conveniently situated just a few miles away from Bay View. Like much of the Midwest, Milwaukee can be chilly for much of the year, making summer the best time to visit. Lodging options in and around the neighborhood include The Muse Gallery Guesthouse, Kinn Guesthouse Bay View, and The Bentley.

A big part of Bay View's allure is that, despite how vibrant and modern it is in many ways, its rich history is still on display. If you enjoy 19th-century architecture, stop by the Beulah Brinton House, home to the Bay View Historical Society, located at 2590 S. Superior St., or Puddler's Hall, a historic tavern, located at 2461 S. St. Clair St. The neighborhood is dotted with other historical landmarks, each offering a glimpse into its backstory. While in the Brew City, don't miss Milwaukee's most stylish neighborhood, Historic Third Ward, which mixes historic charm, river views, and a walkable arts scene.