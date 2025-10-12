One Of Wisconsin's Most Overlooked Cities Is A Scenic Gem With Broadway-Style Shows And Riverside Bike Trails

You don't have to go to New York's Restaurant Row for a dinner and a show experience. In the heart of the Midwest, Fort Atkinson offers its own two-for-one deal: fantastic food and an amazing performance at Fireside Dinner Theatre. With over 60 years in the business, the theater is the only Actor's Equity dinner theater in the state. They only feature seven shows throughout the whole year, so if you want to see a specific show, check the lineup for the season while planning your trip.

Show options include matinees with lunch from Thursdays to Sundays, while evening shows with dinner only on Thursdays and Saturdays. If you missed any of that, they still have a midday show on Sunday. Shows last for about two and a half hours, and they feature a main floor and a balcony floor on a theatre-in-the-round layout with a square stage. Aside from the main show, they also have a bakery and gift shops where you can buy goodies before or after the shows.

If you can't get enough of performances, check out another go-to spot for live music with Cafe Carpe. The cafe is a smaller venue for singers and songwriters, featuring a separate, talk-free listening room for the performances they host. The room holds about 60 people, so shows are more intimate and casual than a dine-in at the Fireside.