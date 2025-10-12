One Of Wisconsin's Most Overlooked Cities Is A Scenic Gem With Broadway-Style Shows And Riverside Bike Trails
Venture to the underrated gems of Wisconsin with a trip to the charming city of Fort Atkinson. Just an hour from Milwaukee, America's most affordable lake destination, Fort Atkinson is a space for outdoor lovers, history buffs, and absolute fans of musical theater. Fort Atkinson is best known for the Fireside Dinner Theatre, featuring seven musical productions throughout the year, with shows Thursday to Sunday. There are also some iconic and historic sites with some essential Fort Atkinson spots, including the Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine, the Riverwalk, or go beyond by visiting the local farms around the area.
The city is also surrounded by nature, with the Rock River flowing through it, the Bark River to the east, and Lake Koshkonong to the south. With this come several parks and nature areas you can visit that include many trails for hiking and biking, riverside scenery, and spaces to just breathe and relax. There's the Dorothy Carnes Park and Rose Lake State Natural Area, and Bark River Nature Park and Haumerson's Pond to check out for outdoor adventures. The Glacial River Trail also passes through Fort Atkinson's Lions Park and Klement Park. This bike trail is perfect if you're looking to explore more of what Wisconsin has to offer, going from Janesville to Jefferson.
Enjoy one-of-a-kind entertainment with dinner and a show in Fireside Dinner Theatre
You don't have to go to New York's Restaurant Row for a dinner and a show experience. In the heart of the Midwest, Fort Atkinson offers its own two-for-one deal: fantastic food and an amazing performance at Fireside Dinner Theatre. With over 60 years in the business, the theater is the only Actor's Equity dinner theater in the state. They only feature seven shows throughout the whole year, so if you want to see a specific show, check the lineup for the season while planning your trip.
Show options include matinees with lunch from Thursdays to Sundays, while evening shows with dinner only on Thursdays and Saturdays. If you missed any of that, they still have a midday show on Sunday. Shows last for about two and a half hours, and they feature a main floor and a balcony floor on a theatre-in-the-round layout with a square stage. Aside from the main show, they also have a bakery and gift shops where you can buy goodies before or after the shows.
If you can't get enough of performances, check out another go-to spot for live music with Cafe Carpe. The cafe is a smaller venue for singers and songwriters, featuring a separate, talk-free listening room for the performances they host. The room holds about 60 people, so shows are more intimate and casual than a dine-in at the Fireside.
Explore the rivers and parks in Fort Atkinson
Beyond the live performances, Fort Atkinson also offers a lot when it comes to the outdoors. The Rock River runs through the whole city, so going on a riverside walk or visiting any of the restaurants and shops along the river will give you a fantastic view. If you want to go further, the Dorothy Carnes Park is a great option for hiking, nature walks, bird watching, or just going on a picnic. The park spans 514 acres, which includes diverse plant life and is home to the Rose Lake Marsh and Rose Lake State Natural Area. It's also a year-round destination with hiking trails like the Dorothy Carnes Park Loop trail during the summer, and cross-country skiing in the winter. The Bark River Nature Park and Haumerson Pond is also a popular winter destination as the frozen Bark River becomes an ice skating rink for locals and tourists alike.
For the ultimate biking adventure, try doing the Glacial River Bike Trail from Janesville to Dodge County. The trail is a mix of paved paths and off-road paths and passes through Fort Atkinson with sculptures, a covered bridge, and classic Wisconsin scenery. At Jefferson, you'll pass by the Glacial Drumlin State Trail, another great biking trail in the state, or head to the biking capital of the Midwest in Madison, less than an hour away.