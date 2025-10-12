Soft Sands And Scenic Lake Erie Views Make This Pennsylvania Beach A Perfect Place To Unwind And Explore
Why bother with the ocean when you live near Lake Erie? Although it's the smallest of the Great Lakes, it's no underdog when it comes to the sheer amount of shoreline it has, coming in at a whopping 871 miles. Its sprawling east-to-west orientation gives five states access to its shores, all the way from Indiana to New York. And while Ohioans will know special beaches like Nickel Plate Beach well, Pennsylvanians instead flock to their 26-mile stretch of the lake to enjoy lakeside attractions such as this scenic state park with beach bluffs and trails. They can also get an extra thrill with their beach excursions at this Lake Erie amusement park with free admission.
Shorewood Beach rests on the northwestern tip of Pennsylvania, under a 10-minute drive along the shore from Freeport Beach and about one and a half miles from the center of the town of Moorheadville. The beach sports 1,200 feet of shoreline and is perfect for those seeking a tranquil escape and picturesque views. Its soft sand invites long sits in the sun, leisurely walks, and a day of reading. Another major draw is how uncrowded it is compared to other Lake Erie beaches in Pennsylvania, such as the sandy beaches at Presque Isle State Park. Also, if you stay until evening, you'll witness a sunset to rival the most exotic of locations.
Enjoy calm beach activities at Shorewood Beach.
While Shorewood Beach may sound tranquil to the point of being sleepy, there are a surprising number of things to do there. As you approach the water, on the right-hand side, you'll see a playground with a nearby picnic table. There's a charcoal grill, too, creating the perfect location for a lakeside lunch with the family. You can fire up some eats, and the kids can start getting their energy out right away.
When it comes to the beach itself, the shores of Shorewood Beach begin with soft sand and then progress to rocks. Folks hunt for beach glass, skip stones, or cast lines angling for fish. As you wade in for a swim, you'll notice the bottom is pebbly, so it's recommended to wear water shoes. The waves at Shorewood Beach are gentle, lending themselves to a safe, refreshing dip or a kayak excursion. Lake Erie even harbors the shallowest waters of all the Great Lakes, which is doubly great for its comfortable water temperatures during summer. In fact, July is the best time to go to Shorewood Beach, as the water can reach up to 72 degrees Fahrenheit during that time.
Shorewood Beach sits on 14 acres of land, so scenic views can be enjoyed from all angles, and there are no amenities, facilities (except a porta-potty), or lifeguards; in other words, there is nothing between you and nature. A thick layer of leafy trees borders the shore, sandwiching you against the seemingly endless water. Then, as evening approaches, you can build a small fire to keep warm. When the sun sets, it casts unbelievably vivid hues across the sky and water, its violets, oranges, and pinks blending seamlessly, as if by an expert's brushstrokes.