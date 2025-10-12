California's Hidden Surfing Haven Is An Orange County Stretch Of Ocean Sand With A Grassy Park And Tide Pools

Don't forget your beach blanket and cooler: the spacious beachfront lawn at Salt Creek Park is an unforgettable spot for a sunset picnic. Gelson's Dana Point, an upscale market just up the coast, is a convenient place to pick up food and drinks nearby. Restrooms and outdoor showers are available near the parking lot ($1 per hour for parking), and in warmer weather, you can purchase snacks, drinks, and sunscreen from the park's concession stand.

Luxury hotels like the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach (around $1,000 per night) and the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel (around $1,200 per night) are just a short stroll or drive away. But if you're looking for more affordable lodgings in the area, you'll find budget-friendly options like Dana Point Marina Inn (around $100 per night) near the Dana Point Harbor, just a few miles south of Salt Creek Beach.

The closest airport is John Wayne Airport (about a 30-minute drive), where you can rent a car, which is convenient for navigating the area. Alternatively, take a 15-minute Uber or Lyft ride to San Juan Capistrano and catch the Pacific Surfliner train north to Los Angeles (about 1 hour and 15 minutes) or south to San Diego (1 hour and 45 minutes), both of which have larger airports.