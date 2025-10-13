Tucked Into Florida's Biscayne Bay Is A Wildlife Island With Adorable Residents You Must Book A Tour To Meet

Getting to Raccoon Island adds to the charming excursion. Booking a tour with Aquarius Boat Tours grants you a three-hour journey through the sparkling bay and passes by Millionaire's Row, where glamorous mansions such as the Mediterranean-inspired Vizcaya Mansion and Gardens stand. Soflo Water Adventures offers another tour with kayaks and paddleboards. Dolphins can be spotted, and you'll get to paddle beneath a tangled canopy of mangrove trees. These tours are around $100 per person, or you can book a private cabin cruiser with Miami Ocean Tours and can split $399 with up to six people.

Arriving on Raccoon Island dispels the myth that they are feral, rabid creatures. Raccoons there meet guests with curiosity and friendliness without a single report of a bite. Some say that the raccoons go wild over shrimp but that they fight each other over it — not you. Others lounge in trees or wait politely for slices of melon. Their ability to stand on their hind legs and their extremely nimble paws are fascinating to observe. Raccoon Island isn't dangerous, like the five most alligator-infested destinations in Florida, but the island and its inhabitants should still be approached with caution.

Don't approach the raccoons if they are behaving aggressively or otherwise abnormally. Yet, they aren't known to clamor and will win you over with their watchful little faces and patience. Try not to drop your offerings into the sand, as raccoons have fastidious eating habits and appear to prefer their food debris-free. Visitors to the island have also noticed how thirsty the raccoons seemed, so bringing fresh water for them may be greatly appreciated.