This Surfer's Paradise Is A New Zealand Gem With World-Class Waves, Lush Waterfalls, And Scenic Trails
When it comes to global tourism, New Zealand is often perceived as flying under the radar, thanks to its remote location and the long (and often pricey) journey to get there. And while this may be true, the beautiful island nation is all the better for it. On the rugged west coast of the North Island lies Raglan, a laid-back town often considered New Zealand's surfers' paradise. While most famous for its perfectly peeling left-hand point breaks, Raglan also delivers on striking landscape, with lush waterfalls and scenic trails offering plenty to explore beyond the waves.
Tourists who do make the journey to NZ typically visit for the outdoor adventure, with unspoilt landscapes being a key driver in the tourism industry. Think mesmerizing national parks home to active volcanoes and spellbinding trails through redwood forests. Not only did Raglan's legendary waves put it on the map, but they also helped shape the town itself. The surf scene first drew a free-spirited crowd decades ago, and that easygoing, hippie vibe still defines the community today. Surfing aside, Raglan has blossomed into a hub for yoga, live music, and the arts.
Facing the Tasman Sea, Raglan is a small town that sits just west of Hamilton. It's about 37 miles from Hamilton International Airport, which serves a handful of destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and the Dominican Republic. For a wider range of connections, Auckland, New Zealand's largest city and busiest airport hub, is around 100 miles north of Raglan.
Raglan is famous for its left-hand point breaks
Raglan is known for its perfect running point breaks, which have cemented its reputation as one of the best surf towns in the country. Its main claim to fame is Manu Bay. Breaking along rocky underwater terrain, this left-hander can peel for hundreds of meters on a good day, ideal for seasoned surfers who can handle the power and pace. Just up the coast, Whale Bay offers a slightly more mellow (but still intermediate-only) ride, while Indicators is the fastest and hollowest ride of the three, strictly for experts. When the swell and wind directions line up just right, all three breaks can almost link together into one seamless ride, a bucket-list wave that Surfline itself rates as near-perfect.
For beginners or anyone chasing a more forgiving session, Ngarunui Beach is where you'll find surf schools and waves for different competency levels. Its sandy bottom makes it far less intimidating. Raglan Surf School operates from a surf trailer in the Ngarunui parking lot, which is stocked with boards and wetsuit rentals for every level. It costs around $17 to rent a soft-top board for two hours, or $24 for a fiberglass board and wetsuit. Greenwave Raglan, a second surf school, leads three-hour group lessons for around $57 per person, with photos included. Follow-up lessons are slightly cheaper, while private sessions start at $107. Raglan Surf Co has great rental options for those looking to rent the same board and wetsuit for multiple days. To round it all out, a stop at The Raglan & District Museum will add depth to the experience, tracing New Zealand's surfing evolution from Māori traditions through to the modern-day professionals who still flock to the shoreline.
The best way to experience Raglan's natural beauty
Surf might be the star of the show in Raglan, but its waves are just the tip of this natural beauty iceberg. Just about surrounded by lush forests and rolling mountains, Raglan is the kind of place where staying active is woven into everyday life — a fitting reflection of New Zealand's reputation for being the best country in the world for its work-life balance.
One of the area's most rewarding walks is the short but stunning trail that leads to Bridal Veil Falls. The path is less than one mile long, with a gentle climb of 48 meters, leading you to the base of a 55-meter waterfall that cascades into a deep pool below. Estimated to take between 30 minutes to around one hour to complete, this hike is kid-friendly, with a big payoff for so little effort. For something a bit different, the Te Ara Kakariki loop track offers 1.7 miles of purpose-built mountain biking terrain, linking into the wider Ocean Trails network that winds through Raglan's coast and bushland. Access is easy, with designated parking available at the end of Riria Kereopa Memorial Drive in the Wainui Reserve.
If you're after a full-day challenge, the Pīpīwharauroa Trail is the ultimate adventure. Stretching roughly 11 miles with more than 629 meters of elevation gain, this route takes hikers and mountain bikers past wind farms, across open countryside, and along a ridgeline with sweeping views of the Raglan Harbor and Tasman Sea. It's tough, estimated to take hikers anywhere from five to six hours, but the scenery makes it worth every bit of effort.