This Surfer's Paradise Is A New Zealand Gem With World-Class Waves, Lush Waterfalls, And Scenic Trails

When it comes to global tourism, New Zealand is often perceived as flying under the radar, thanks to its remote location and the long (and often pricey) journey to get there. And while this may be true, the beautiful island nation is all the better for it. On the rugged west coast of the North Island lies Raglan, a laid-back town often considered New Zealand's surfers' paradise. While most famous for its perfectly peeling left-hand point breaks, Raglan also delivers on striking landscape, with lush waterfalls and scenic trails offering plenty to explore beyond the waves.

Tourists who do make the journey to NZ typically visit for the outdoor adventure, with unspoilt landscapes being a key driver in the tourism industry. Think mesmerizing national parks home to active volcanoes and spellbinding trails through redwood forests. Not only did Raglan's legendary waves put it on the map, but they also helped shape the town itself. The surf scene first drew a free-spirited crowd decades ago, and that easygoing, hippie vibe still defines the community today. Surfing aside, Raglan has blossomed into a hub for yoga, live music, and the arts.

Facing the Tasman Sea, Raglan is a small town that sits just west of Hamilton. It's about 37 miles from Hamilton International Airport, which serves a handful of destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and the Dominican Republic. For a wider range of connections, Auckland, New Zealand's largest city and busiest airport hub, is around 100 miles north of Raglan.