Denver's Unique Boutique Hotel Is A Western-Inspired Gem With A Cozy, Adult-Only Vibe

Denver's hotel scene is nothing if not eclectic, home to one of America's top art hotels and a unique dinosaur-themed stay. Now, a new boutique hotel has carved out a niche for itself with a distinctly Western edge. Urban Cowboy Denver blends rustic, Western-inspired interiors with modern comforts in a cozy, adults-only setting. With 16 bespoke suites, each featuring its own brass bathtub, the hotel delivers an intimate atmosphere tailored for travelers seeking more than a standard hotel experience.

Urban Cowboy is a growing boutique hotel group with four properties to its name: a mountaintop retreat in the Catskills, two Nashville outposts — a retro dive motel and a restored Victorian mansion – and now, a stylish hotel in Denver. The Mile High City location is the latest addition to the repertoire, set in the historic George Schleier Mansion, an 1880s estate turned architectural landmark. Designed by well-known architect Frank E. Edbrooke, the mansion has occupied one of the most desirable locations in Denver's North Capitol Hill neighborhood since the late 1880s, when it was commissioned for hat maker, politician, and real estate mogul George Schleier. True to the eclecticism of the Gilded Age and the homeowner himself, the building is a hodgepodge of styles, blending Germanic and English influences, with carved gargoyles on its staircase, intricate floral plaster walls, and a recognizable onion dome.

Fast forward nearly 150 years, and the George Schleier Mansion has been reimagined as a boutique hotel complete with an on-site restaurant and bar. Inside, the interiors are just as striking as the historic exterior. Urban Cowboy founders Lyon Porter and Jersey Banks have carefully preserved the building's original character while layering in a bespoke style that can only be described as a stylish mix of eccentric antiques, rich textures, and whimsical details.