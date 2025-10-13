Denver's Unique Boutique Hotel Is A Western-Inspired Gem With A Cozy, Adult-Only Vibe
Denver's hotel scene is nothing if not eclectic, home to one of America's top art hotels and a unique dinosaur-themed stay. Now, a new boutique hotel has carved out a niche for itself with a distinctly Western edge. Urban Cowboy Denver blends rustic, Western-inspired interiors with modern comforts in a cozy, adults-only setting. With 16 bespoke suites, each featuring its own brass bathtub, the hotel delivers an intimate atmosphere tailored for travelers seeking more than a standard hotel experience.
Urban Cowboy is a growing boutique hotel group with four properties to its name: a mountaintop retreat in the Catskills, two Nashville outposts — a retro dive motel and a restored Victorian mansion – and now, a stylish hotel in Denver. The Mile High City location is the latest addition to the repertoire, set in the historic George Schleier Mansion, an 1880s estate turned architectural landmark. Designed by well-known architect Frank E. Edbrooke, the mansion has occupied one of the most desirable locations in Denver's North Capitol Hill neighborhood since the late 1880s, when it was commissioned for hat maker, politician, and real estate mogul George Schleier. True to the eclecticism of the Gilded Age and the homeowner himself, the building is a hodgepodge of styles, blending Germanic and English influences, with carved gargoyles on its staircase, intricate floral plaster walls, and a recognizable onion dome.
Fast forward nearly 150 years, and the George Schleier Mansion has been reimagined as a boutique hotel complete with an on-site restaurant and bar. Inside, the interiors are just as striking as the historic exterior. Urban Cowboy founders Lyon Porter and Jersey Banks have carefully preserved the building's original character while layering in a bespoke style that can only be described as a stylish mix of eccentric antiques, rich textures, and whimsical details.
Everything you need to know about staying at Urban Cowboy Denver
Urban Cowboy Denver is the largest property in the boutique hotel group, with 16 suites over two stories. No two rooms are alike; each has been individually styled with hand-picked antiques, custom upholstery, and its own distinct color and texture palette. With contrasting tones and patterns inspired by American culture, the design leans into a maximalist aesthetic with a nod to Western nostalgia.
There are five room categories. The Pony Suites are the smallest and most affordable, with queen-sized beds ideal for singles or couples. Stepping up, the five King Suites and two Grand Suites feature king-sized beds and hand-painted wallpaper. The eight Superior Suites come with decorative fireplaces, while the single Honeymoon Suite, a penthouse set in the onion-shaped dome, is complete with two clawfoot tubs positioned alongside one another. All rooms have a brass clawfoot bathtub, and one ground-floor suite is ADA accessible. Prices vary by season, with local rates starting at $205 per night for a Pony Suite and climbing to $530 for the Honeymoon Suite during off-peak periods. The hotel keeps its adult-only atmosphere by not allowing kids, but dogs are welcome for a $50 surcharge.
The hotel is just 23 miles from the Denver International Airport, America's largest airport, with the drive taking around 30 minutes depending on traffic. Public transport is also an option, with two short bus connections getting you to 40th and Colorado Station, where you can catch the A Line straight to the airport. Plus, it's only about a mile from Denver's Union Station, the city's main rail hub. Thanks to its central location, you'll be within walking distance of the Denver Art Museum, Fillmore Auditorium, and Civic Center Park.
Urban Cowboy Denver houses a restaurant and a bar
What was once the building's old carriage house is now home to Public House & Restaurant, Urban Cowboy Denver's rustic yet stylish dining space. Modeled after its sister restaurant in Nashville, the Denver location has teamed up with Little Johnny B's pizza, serving wood-fired sourdough pizza and snacks. Make sure to try the warm Castelvetrano olives and pickled veg with your cocktails. Speaking of which, Urban Cowboy's beverage connoisseur has whipped up a cocktail menu boasting a mix of classic favorites and reimagined house blends.
The space itself is just as elegant as the hotel, with ornate relief ceilings, colorful stained-glass windows, and an antique, hand-carved mirrored bar counter brought in from the Midwest. The restaurant is open seven days a week, from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, closing later at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. A happy hour menu is available on weekdays between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. and until closing on weekends. With its no-reservation, first come, first served policy, this spot has quickly become a local hangout that draws people in for its laid-back energy and consistently welcoming atmosphere.
Inside the mansion itself, a second wine bar called the Parlor Bar currently operates exclusively as a private event space. But by late 2025, the bar is expected to open to hotel guests, where it will double as a morning coffee bar and evening wine bar.