Mountain Thrills, Local Art, And Lakeside Relaxation Can Be Found In Of Quebec's Most Welcoming Towns
Quebec province is most popular for its major cities of Montreal and Quebec City — plus the province is known as the maple syrup capital of the world. While Montreal is the second-largest city in Canada by population, and there are many great things to do in Quebec City, if you head away from the city, you'll find plenty of charming towns and superb natural landscapes. For a mix of mountain fun and arts culture, head to Saint-Sauveur. Located in the Laurentian Mountains, this pretty town has fun things to do all year round.
Saint-Sauveur is just under a one-hour drive from Montreal, so it's great for a day trip or weekend getaway from the city. While it's easiest if you have your own vehicle, you can get here with public transport. Galland runs buses from Montreal to Mont-Laurier, which stop in Saint-Sauveur; Inter also has buses between Saint-Jérôme and Mont-Tremblant that stop in Saint-Sauveur. Montréal–Trudeau International Airport is the closest and most convenient major airport for Saint-Sauveur — it's about a 50-minute drive.
Experience the great outdoors in Saint-Sauveur
Saint-Sauveur is one of the top ski destinations in Quebec, so winter sports are understandably popular here. Visit Sommet Saint-Sauveur and enjoy five ski areas, 160 trails, 28 illuminated trails, and eight lifts at this ski resort; if you're just starting out, there are six ski schools. Snow tubing is available for more winter fun on the mountain. Mont Habitant is another ski resort in Saint-Sauveur, which is a great choice for families.
If you're visiting in summer, there's still plenty to do in Saint-Sauveur. Mont Habitant resort has a private lake at the base of the mountain, offering access to the beach, plus volleyball and tennis courts. It's the perfect place to relax and enjoy the town's natural beauty. Sommet Saint-Sauveur's water park is a must-do; besides the 27 water slides, there's an alpine roller coaster and mini golf. Hikers can skip the scenic chair lift and take the 2.1-mile round-trip walk up to the summit of Saint-Sauveur.
Dive into Saint-Sauveur's local arts and culture
Besides its outdoor thrills, Saint-Sauveur is well-known for its arts and culture. The Festival des Arts de Saint-Sauveur takes place every summer, celebrating the performing arts with music and dance shows. Many of the events are ticketed, but the festival offers free outdoor shows like dance trails as well. It's a well-established festival, dating back 30 years.
There are a number of art galleries in town, plus great shopping at quaint boutiques along Principale, the main street. Find landscape artwork at Galerie d'art Giroux, stylish clothing at Boutique La Folia, and interior decor at Madiko. Saint-Sauveur Church is a notable landmark in the area and has served the town since 1854. For blissful relaxation, check into the four-star Manoir Saint-Sauveur. The property boasts an upscale spa for all your wellness needs, plus 250 luxury rooms and suites; there's a complimentary thermal experience included for spa and hotel guests. After experiencing the best of Saint-Sauveur, head to the rugged Gaspé Peninsula to explore more underrated places in Quebec.