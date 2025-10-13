Mountain Thrills, Local Art, And Lakeside Relaxation Can Be Found In Of Quebec's Most Welcoming Towns

Quebec province is most popular for its major cities of Montreal and Quebec City — plus the province is known as the maple syrup capital of the world. While Montreal is the second-largest city in Canada by population, and there are many great things to do in Quebec City, if you head away from the city, you'll find plenty of charming towns and superb natural landscapes. For a mix of mountain fun and arts culture, head to Saint-Sauveur. Located in the Laurentian Mountains, this pretty town has fun things to do all year round.

Saint-Sauveur is just under a one-hour drive from Montreal, so it's great for a day trip or weekend getaway from the city. While it's easiest if you have your own vehicle, you can get here with public transport. Galland runs buses from Montreal to Mont-Laurier, which stop in Saint-Sauveur; Inter also has buses between Saint-Jérôme and Mont-Tremblant that stop in Saint-Sauveur. Montréal–Trudeau International Airport is the closest and most convenient major airport for Saint-Sauveur — it's about a 50-minute drive.