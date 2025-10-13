Hidden In Idaho's Panhandle Is A Lovely Mountain Mining Town Blending Endless Recreation With Idyllic Views

Idaho has so many unique destinations to explore, like Boise, Shoshone Falls, and the Sawtooth Mountains. Yet up in the panhandle of the Gem State, away from those better-known locales, you'll find picturesque spots like the waterfront city of Bonners Ferry, and the idyllic town of Coeur d'Alene. Not far from Coeur d'Alene is a pretty mountain town, full of mining history and outdoor adventures: Kellogg.

Kellogg was founded in 1893 as a prospective mining settlement, originally named Milo. It was renamed in 1894 to honor Noah Kellogg, who discovered the Bunker Hill and Sullivan Mine. The mining heritage is still strong in Kellogg. Silver, lead, and zinc are the main minerals mined here today. Learn about local mining history and see rock and mineral exhibits at the Shoshone County Mining and Smelting Museum. The museum is housed in a historic house that was originally built for one of the mine managers. For a super unique experience, descend 900 feet below ground for a tour of Crystal Gold Mine, a preserved gold mine from 1880.