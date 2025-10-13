Hidden In Idaho's Panhandle Is A Lovely Mountain Mining Town Blending Endless Recreation With Idyllic Views
Idaho has so many unique destinations to explore, like Boise, Shoshone Falls, and the Sawtooth Mountains. Yet up in the panhandle of the Gem State, away from those better-known locales, you'll find picturesque spots like the waterfront city of Bonners Ferry, and the idyllic town of Coeur d'Alene. Not far from Coeur d'Alene is a pretty mountain town, full of mining history and outdoor adventures: Kellogg.
Kellogg was founded in 1893 as a prospective mining settlement, originally named Milo. It was renamed in 1894 to honor Noah Kellogg, who discovered the Bunker Hill and Sullivan Mine. The mining heritage is still strong in Kellogg. Silver, lead, and zinc are the main minerals mined here today. Learn about local mining history and see rock and mineral exhibits at the Shoshone County Mining and Smelting Museum. The museum is housed in a historic house that was originally built for one of the mine managers. For a super unique experience, descend 900 feet below ground for a tour of Crystal Gold Mine, a preserved gold mine from 1880.
Outdoor recreation in Kellogg's idyllic mountains
Kellogg is in the Silver Valley — part of the Bitterroot mountains — so the area is perfect for experiencing the great outdoors all year round. In winter, Silver Mountain Resort is an excellent destination for skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing. There are seven lifts here, covering 1,600 acres. Silver Mountain also has the longest gondola ride in the U.S. — it spans 3.1 miles — so you can soak up the incredible mountain views on your way up Silver Mountain.
If you're visiting in summer, you can hike up Kellogg Peak. The 3.9-mile trail starts at Silver Mountain Ski Lodge. Moose Knuckle is another fantastic hike, accessed from Chair 3 at Silver Mountain Resort. The trail is 2 miles out and back, leading to a panoramic viewpoint. Bikers and hikers alike will love Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes, a 73-mile paved trail through Silver Valley. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife on the trail, as you might see elk, beavers, or even moose, especially around Lake Coeur d'Alene. Birders may spot up to 189 different species here. Cool off at Idaho's largest indoor waterpark, Silver Rapids Indoor Waterpark — a top choice for the whole family. Kellogg is also a great destination for hunting, fishing, and ATVing.
Planning your trip to the lovely mining town of Kellogg
Kellogg is located in northern Idaho, in the state's panhandle. The nearest airport is Spokane International Airport in neighboring Washington state, which is just over a one-hour drive from Kellogg. Greyhound runs bus services between Spokane, Washington, and Billings, Montana, which stop in Kellogg. Jefferson Lines also offers buses between Spokane and Kellogg. For more localized transport, Silver Express Shuttle runs from Kingston to Mullan, with a stop in Kellogg. Although there is public transport in the town, having your own car will give you more freedom to explore places outside of Kellogg.
There are a few choices for accommodations in Kellogg if you're wondering where to stay. Morning Star Lodge at Silver Mountain Resort is a top pick, with everything from studios to condos and suites. Silver Inn has a convenient location in the heart of town, with spacious and comfortable rooms. If you want to explore more underrated destinations in Idaho, try the wine lover's paradise of Snake Valley, in the southwest part of the state.