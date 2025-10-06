This Map Of La Niña Is Making Some Key Predictions About Winter 2025

If you've lived through a soggy Pacific Northwest winter or a scorching California autumn, you probably know the names El Niño and La Niña all too well. These Pacific-born climate patterns are powerful seasonal directors, often driving extreme weather across the globe. Whether you're on the snowy Northern Plains or in the arid Southwest, the La Niña forecast is always worth watching.

As fall 2025 unfolds, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) estimates a 71% chance that La Niña will influence climate patterns from October through December 2025. According to a Newsweek analysis, much of the U.S. can expect near-average temperatures during that period, but parts of the Southwest and New England — including New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas, and the Atlantic corridor from New York to Maine — are predicted to experience higher-than-average temperatures. Increased rainfall is likely in south Florida and the Northwest U.S., while the South — from Louisiana to New Mexico — may face drought conditions.

La Niña is the cooler phase of the broader climate pattern known as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, or ENSO. It arises when strong equatorial trade winds push warm surface waters toward Asia, drawing colder waters to the surface along the U.S. West Coast. Historically, La Niña events recur every three to five years. Both La Niña and El Niño significantly impact ecosystems, precipitation, temperature, and the likelihood of extreme events such as droughts, hurricanes, and wildfires. As La Niña pushes the jet stream north — bringing heavy rains and flooding to the Pacific Northwest — it leaves the southern U.S. drier and brings colder winters to the Northern Plains. Colder oceans can intensify seasonal extremes, which risks exacerbating already-dangerous urban heat island temperatures and increasing hurricane risk in places like Florida and Texas.