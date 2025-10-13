Oregon's 'Gateway To The Columbia River' Is A Scenic Coastal Neighborhood And A Pacific Northwest Gem
Oregon's North Coast is a place of wild beauty and small towns full of character. Among these is Astoria, an underrated coastal city often called "little San Francisco." Less than 20 minutes away is another Pacific Northwest gem to explore: Hammond. Established in the late 1800s, this destination was once a town but is now technically a neighborhood within the city of Warrenton. Nicknamed the "Gateway to the Columbia River," Hammond offers scenic views of this mighty body of water. Visitors can take in these expansive vistas at Carruthers Memorial Park. From this green space (which has a dog park and is known for its frequent elk sightings), you can access the Warrenton Waterfront Trail.
The 1.5 mile dog-friendly path along the Columbia River is paved and has benches along the way, perfect for those who would like to take a moment to drink in the scenery. In the distance, you'll see the iconic Astoria-Megler Bridge, a structure that connects the Beaver State to Washington. If you're a film buff, plan a stroll at Hammond Marina. A scene in "Free Willy" was famously shot here, making it a part of the Oregon Coast Film Trail (look for the sign commemorating the 1993 film). However, what Hammond is perhaps best known for is being home to Fort Stevens State Park. Dating back to 1865, adventure awaits at this former military site.
With 4,300-acres, Fort Stevens State Park features notable places of interest like Battery Russell. Built in 1904, it underwent a minor attack by Japan in World War II. Now, visitors can enter and wander through the derelict building. In addition, they can hike to the shore of Delaura Beach to view what's left of the wrecked ship, Peter Iredale. In 1906, the 19th century vessel became a victim of the "Graveyard of the Pacific," a treacherous tourist attraction.
Where to stay and eat in Hammond, Oregon
Although Hammond (located a two-hour drive away from Portland) is a small community, you can easily spend a couple of days at Fort Stevens State Park. There are additional hiking trails and historic structures to discover at this allegedly haunted destination. This includes various other batteries and the Guard House, where you'll find the Friends of Old Fort Stevens museum, open daily. Plus, guided hikes are regularly scheduled; you'll want to check out Oregon State Park's website for upcoming dates. Fort Stevens State Park is open year-round and charges for parking. Given Hammond's close proximity to Astoria and other noteworthy towns like Cannon Beach, it's a convenient base for a North Coast getaway.
While Fort Stevens State Park is considered to be one of Oregon's best campsites, Hammond has other lodging options to consider. Just outside Fort Stevens State Park is the pet-friendly Astoria / Warrenton / Seaside KOA Resort, offering cabins, as well as RV and tent sites. What makes this place stand out are its family-friendly amenities. Open year-round, there is an indoor swimming pool, mini golf, seasonal activities, and much more. At the time of this writing, a cabin can set you back less than $300 a night. There's also the South Jetty Inn, situated a few minutes away from Hammond Marina. The rustic motel is rated 4.7 stars on Google and has nightly rates that are typically under $200.
Adjacent to the South Jetty Inn are two eateries: Buoy 9 Restaurant & Lounge and South Jetty Dining Room & Bar. Drinks, burgers, seafood, and other comforting meals are served at these local establishments. Whether you've traversed the Warrenton Waterfront Trail or Fort Stevens State Park, a hearty meal is well deserved. Travel tip: regardless of the season, be sure to bundle up or dress in layers — you'd be surprised at how chilly it can get in the North Coast.