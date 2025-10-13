Oregon's 'Gateway To The Columbia River' Is A Scenic Coastal Neighborhood And A Pacific Northwest Gem

Oregon's North Coast is a place of wild beauty and small towns full of character. Among these is Astoria, an underrated coastal city often called "little San Francisco." Less than 20 minutes away is another Pacific Northwest gem to explore: Hammond. Established in the late 1800s, this destination was once a town but is now technically a neighborhood within the city of Warrenton. Nicknamed the "Gateway to the Columbia River," Hammond offers scenic views of this mighty body of water. Visitors can take in these expansive vistas at Carruthers Memorial Park. From this green space (which has a dog park and is known for its frequent elk sightings), you can access the Warrenton Waterfront Trail.

The 1.5 mile dog-friendly path along the Columbia River is paved and has benches along the way, perfect for those who would like to take a moment to drink in the scenery. In the distance, you'll see the iconic Astoria-Megler Bridge, a structure that connects the Beaver State to Washington. If you're a film buff, plan a stroll at Hammond Marina. A scene in "Free Willy" was famously shot here, making it a part of the Oregon Coast Film Trail (look for the sign commemorating the 1993 film). However, what Hammond is perhaps best known for is being home to Fort Stevens State Park. Dating back to 1865, adventure awaits at this former military site.

With 4,300-acres, Fort Stevens State Park features notable places of interest like Battery Russell. Built in 1904, it underwent a minor attack by Japan in World War II. Now, visitors can enter and wander through the derelict building. In addition, they can hike to the shore of Delaura Beach to view what's left of the wrecked ship, Peter Iredale. In 1906, the 19th century vessel became a victim of the "Graveyard of the Pacific," a treacherous tourist attraction.