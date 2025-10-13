One Of Los Angeles' Best Kept Secrets Is A Unique Museum Tucked On The End Of Airport Tarmac
"Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard?" Lana Del Rey croons in a song of the same name, likely referring to the little-known, now-closed Jergins Tunnel running beneath the Jergins Tower — and Ocean Boulevard — in Long Beach, California. But that's not the only hidden-in-plain-sight secret the Los Angeles area has — there's a secret, European-style alley full of cozy cafes right in downtown L.A. you've probably never heard of, as well as hidden staircases carved into hilly, historic footpaths from before L.A. became dominated by automobiles. But did you know that there's also a secret aviation museum at the Los Angeles airport? The Flight Path Museum LAX is located on the end of the South Runway just off the 105 Freeway (and no, you don't have to face terminal traffic to get there). This hidden-in-plane-sight gem is a mecca for aviation enthusiasts and only open for a few hours each week, with advance reservations preferred.
The Flight Path Museum is small but mighty, packed with artifacts from now-defunct airlines (anyone remember the Flying Tigers cargo airline?), exhibits about the history of local aviation, century-old photos, and other memorabilia. There are hundreds of old pilot and flight staff uniforms, a small room dedicated to space-related air travel, and even a retired DC-3, an A-380, and an airport fire truck on the tarmac. Knowledgeable docents are available to answer questions and tell stories, and you can listen to the Air Traffic Control tower via live scanner. "One tip, if you want to feel what it's like to see and hear the largest commercial plane, the A380, take off then come around noon," said one visitor via TripAdvisor. "At least two international flights depart around that time. I saw and felt a 777 and that was pretty cool."
The museum has a very Hollywood component
No Los Angeles aviation museum would be complete without its own version of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which the Flight Path Museum delivers. Established in 1995, the Aviation Walk of Fame is located less than three miles from the museum itself, stretching several city blocks along Sepulveda Boulevard from Manchester Avenue to 92nd Street. Along the route are plaques honoring aviation and aerospace pioneers who shaped Southern California legacy in flight, from Pasadena's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to astronaut Sally Ride, pioneering pilot Bessie Coleman, and over 50 others.
The museum can be tricky to find — but at least there is parking. If you're driving, take the California Street exit off the 105 Freeway. If you're flying into LAX — ranked among the worst airports in the world for its confusing signage, limited transportation options, and constant crowds — keep in mind that improvements are underway ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics. One major upgrade this year has been the new LAX/Metro Transit Center, connecting the airport to the K and C lines, allowing metro riders easier access. Still, if you're relying on public transportation, consider taking a rideshare to the museum from the main terminals. "If you want to go before a flight, give yourself plenty of time to get to LAX," one TripAdvisor reviewer noted. "It isn't with the main terminals, so you will have to ask for directions. I would recommend Uber or driving yourself over."
The Flight Path Museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. During the summer (through September), Sunday hours are typically added. Admission is $5 per adult, or $3 for aviation staff with a badge. Most visitors recommend spending at least one hour to 90 minutes exploring the museum.