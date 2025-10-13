One Of Los Angeles' Best Kept Secrets Is A Unique Museum Tucked On The End Of Airport Tarmac

"Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Boulevard?" Lana Del Rey croons in a song of the same name, likely referring to the little-known, now-closed Jergins Tunnel running beneath the Jergins Tower — and Ocean Boulevard — in Long Beach, California. But that's not the only hidden-in-plain-sight secret the Los Angeles area has — there's a secret, European-style alley full of cozy cafes right in downtown L.A. you've probably never heard of, as well as hidden staircases carved into hilly, historic footpaths from before L.A. became dominated by automobiles. But did you know that there's also a secret aviation museum at the Los Angeles airport? The Flight Path Museum LAX is located on the end of the South Runway just off the 105 Freeway (and no, you don't have to face terminal traffic to get there). This hidden-in-plane-sight gem is a mecca for aviation enthusiasts and only open for a few hours each week, with advance reservations preferred.

The Flight Path Museum is small but mighty, packed with artifacts from now-defunct airlines (anyone remember the Flying Tigers cargo airline?), exhibits about the history of local aviation, century-old photos, and other memorabilia. There are hundreds of old pilot and flight staff uniforms, a small room dedicated to space-related air travel, and even a retired DC-3, an A-380, and an airport fire truck on the tarmac. Knowledgeable docents are available to answer questions and tell stories, and you can listen to the Air Traffic Control tower via live scanner. "One tip, if you want to feel what it's like to see and hear the largest commercial plane, the A380, take off then come around noon," said one visitor via TripAdvisor. "At least two international flights depart around that time. I saw and felt a 777 and that was pretty cool."