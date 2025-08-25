Los Angeles' Hidden Hikes Reveal Secret Staircases To An Unexpectedly Picturesque, Walkable City

Stop the presses, Los Angeles without cars? Heading to coffee or cocktails on foot in L.A., as if it's Rome, the world's most walkable city? No, you're not being taken for a ride! Hidden above the Angeleno asphalt — sometimes even revealing cheeky peeks of the infamously traffic-choked Hollywood and Golden State Freeways — are around 450 staircases constructed in the 1920s.

Before Beach Boys sang about getting around in T-Birds and James Dean and fast cars mythologized Southern California's shiny and sleek car culture, streetcars — not sedans — took commuters from Pasadena to the Pacific Palisades. Hundreds of stairways were built into the steep faces of hilly neighborhoods for direct access to more than 1,000 miles of public transportation tracks. These shortcuts were, and still are, heart-pumping hikes up or down, the more popular ones today ranging from 101 to 529 steps — but oh, the unexpectedly picturesque views! Take a break on any landing for spectacular sprawls of the Pacific Ocean, dramatic scenes of the Hollywood Hills and Bowl, and a captivating cast of landmarks like Echo Park Lake (from the movie "Chinatown"), the childhood dwelling of Don Draper from "Mad Men," and the house from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video. And inhale a smog-free breath of L.A. life in the slow lane.

These stairways are now more local secret passages rather than a means to an end, with only 6.8% of Angelenos using public transit. The antidote to celebrity hotspots for star-spotting, they've become easygoing hangouts where residents unwind with drinks on informal only-in-Los-Angeles porches. Edgy and trending Echo Park alone has at least 12 sets to scale, winding through entertainment capital lore where silent film studios, W.C. Fields, roommates Jackson Browne and Glenn Frey, and blacklisted screenwriters once roosted.