One Airline Ranks Above All Others For The Most Mishandled Luggage
Have you ever stood by the baggage carousel, watching everyone else grab their suitcases while yours is nowhere in sight — you know the sinking feeling all too well. You've got that one vital dress, or those meds, or documents. Well, some airlines really are worse than others at handling our stuff. Experts at Upgraded Points analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Air Travel Consumer Report; it turns out, American Airlines takes the not-so-glamorous title of most mishandled baggages. It mishandled 0.90 bags per 100 enplaned ones in 2024. So, out of every 100 checked bags, nearly one doesn't make it to the right place on time, or at all. It may not seem like much, but as this airline's planes have from 100 to 300 seats, one to three baggages per flight are mishandled. Almost half a million bags were mishandled from January to September 2024, and this isn't even counting their branded codeshare partners.
So while your checked luggage has a lower chance of getting lost during certain layovers, it might not be so with American Airlines. Plus, the difference from second place is staggering: United Airlines mishandled 0.68 bags from 100 enplaned ones. But what exactly falls under the "mishandled baggage" term? The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), entity from which the data of this study was used, defines mishandled baggage as lost, delayed, damaged or pilfered (with missing items) bags. So, a "mishandled" bag is any that is not delivered to the passenger, intact and on time, at baggage claim.
Mishandled luggage can be a deal-breaker for passengers
So what might be the reason behind American Airlines' inability to take care of our baggage? A few things stack up. First, big airlines handle millions of bags a year. The more bags, the more chances things go sideways. American Airlines, being one of the biggest, definitely suffers from this. However, other airlines with in the same operational scale are doing significantly better in baggage handling. For instance, Delta, despite also being in the top 5 for the most mishandled baggage, only scored 0.50 out of 100 enplaned bags.
If you're flying soon and are afraid your checked baggages might be mishandled (American Airlines or not), make sure to pack a carry-on with your essentials (laptop, meds, jewelry, and an outfit), and slap an AirTag on your checked bag. Being one of the biggest carriers doesn't excuse being the worst at keeping travelers' belongings safe. Further, losing luggage, or what's inside it, can make the entire difference for whether passengers ever choose an airline again — even if some airlines reimburse you generously for delayed luggage.
Also, it seems like American Airlines doesn't just mishandle baggage. In 2023, a viral TikTok showed how the airline's workers threw wheelchairs down a ramp. The following year, they were fined with $50 million for violations related to the mishandling of wheelchairs and mobility aids.
To end on a happier note, which airlines ranked as the ones with the least mishandled baggage? Allegiant took the crown with a mishandling rate of just 0.24 per 100 enplaned bags, followed by JetBlue in second place, with 0.36 per 100 enplaned bags.