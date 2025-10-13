One Airline Ranks Above All Others For The Most Mishandled Luggage

Have you ever stood by the baggage carousel, watching everyone else grab their suitcases while yours is nowhere in sight — you know the sinking feeling all too well. You've got that one vital dress, or those meds, or documents. Well, some airlines really are worse than others at handling our stuff. Experts at Upgraded Points analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Air Travel Consumer Report; it turns out, American Airlines takes the not-so-glamorous title of most mishandled baggages. It mishandled 0.90 bags per 100 enplaned ones in 2024. So, out of every 100 checked bags, nearly one doesn't make it to the right place on time, or at all. It may not seem like much, but as this airline's planes have from 100 to 300 seats, one to three baggages per flight are mishandled. Almost half a million bags were mishandled from January to September 2024, and this isn't even counting their branded codeshare partners.

So while your checked luggage has a lower chance of getting lost during certain layovers, it might not be so with American Airlines. Plus, the difference from second place is staggering: United Airlines mishandled 0.68 bags from 100 enplaned ones. But what exactly falls under the "mishandled baggage" term? The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), entity from which the data of this study was used, defines mishandled baggage as lost, delayed, damaged or pilfered (with missing items) bags. So, a "mishandled" bag is any that is not delivered to the passenger, intact and on time, at baggage claim.