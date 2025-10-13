Texas' State Park Thriving On A Lake Shoreline Has A Sandy Swim Cove, Camping, And Fishing Outside Of Dallas

Dallas is a bustling metropolis with over a million residents, so it may be hard to believe that there are opportunities nearby to experience the serenity of nature. It's a busy city and even has two major airports – Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Dallas Love Field (DAL) — that bring in a consistent flow of visitors. But just an hour and a half north of the big city, you'll find Eisenhower State Park in Denison. On the way, you'll pass through Plano, one of America's best places to retire, and you'll also have a chance to refuel at Texas' legendary gas station chain with cult favorite eats. Buc-ee's is known for its yummy snacks like Beaver Nuggets, so pick some up for the remainder of your road trip. (Don't worry — they aren't made from furry rodents.)

Once you get to Eisenhower State Park, you'll find a beautiful retreat on the shores of Lake Texoma where you can fish, swim, hike, and bike. If you have an ATV, you can even bring that along for some off-roading fun. The park does have campsites, but it's an easy drive from Dallas if you just want to go for the day, like this Tripadvisor reviewer who said, "Nice day trip activity from DFW. We didn't camp overnight. Spent the day outdoors hiking the trails. There is ample parking, bathrooms, and picnic tables. There is a cave and rocks to climb around the beach area, and several scenic views of the lake from the trails."