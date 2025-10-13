Texas' State Park Thriving On A Lake Shoreline Has A Sandy Swim Cove, Camping, And Fishing Outside Of Dallas
Dallas is a bustling metropolis with over a million residents, so it may be hard to believe that there are opportunities nearby to experience the serenity of nature. It's a busy city and even has two major airports – Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Dallas Love Field (DAL) — that bring in a consistent flow of visitors. But just an hour and a half north of the big city, you'll find Eisenhower State Park in Denison. On the way, you'll pass through Plano, one of America's best places to retire, and you'll also have a chance to refuel at Texas' legendary gas station chain with cult favorite eats. Buc-ee's is known for its yummy snacks like Beaver Nuggets, so pick some up for the remainder of your road trip. (Don't worry — they aren't made from furry rodents.)
Once you get to Eisenhower State Park, you'll find a beautiful retreat on the shores of Lake Texoma where you can fish, swim, hike, and bike. If you have an ATV, you can even bring that along for some off-roading fun. The park does have campsites, but it's an easy drive from Dallas if you just want to go for the day, like this Tripadvisor reviewer who said, "Nice day trip activity from DFW. We didn't camp overnight. Spent the day outdoors hiking the trails. There is ample parking, bathrooms, and picnic tables. There is a cave and rocks to climb around the beach area, and several scenic views of the lake from the trails."
The best things to do at Eisenhower State Park
Lake Texoma is one of the big draws of the park. There's a swimming cove where you can cool off on a hot summer day, and many people also enjoy fishing for striped bass, crappie, and catfish. There are two fishing piers, but many people fish from shore. You don't need a fishing license if you fish from shore in a Texas state park, but if you do want to get out on the water, the Eisenhower Yacht Club is located within the park and has boat slips as well as kayak and canoe rentals.
It's not all about the lake, as you'll also find plenty of land-based fun at this versatile state park. The park has about 2.5 miles of trails where you can play on your ATV or dirt bike, but you will need an OHV permit. Visitors will also find more than 4 miles of trails for biking and hiking. You could see a variety of wildlife such as armadillos, coyotes, deer, foxes, opossums, bobcats, squirrels, and beavers. If you're lucky enough to be visiting the park between March and November, you'll also see an array of beautiful wildflowers blooming. Hiking at Eisenhower State Park brings some additional surprises — according to this Google reviewer, you might spot some fossils: "Spent a great afternoon hiking — Armadillo Hill Trail and part of [Ike's Hike and Bike]. Armadillo Hill Trail was great! Took a side trail down to the Lake Texoma shore and spotted loads of fossils down there."
Camping at Eisenhower State Park
There's plenty to keep you busy for a few days at Eisenhower State Park, so if you want to camp out and enjoy it all, you can. The park has multiple campsites available, including some with full hookups. There's also a rustic cabin known as "Ike's Cabin." It has a bunk bed, but you'll need to bring your own linens. It doesn't have a bathroom (although restrooms and showers are available nearby), but it does have air conditioning and heat, which are a welcome amenity to those who don't want to deal with the summer heat or chill of winter. There are also screened shelters available for rent that have a picnic table inside, but no bed. You can't bring an RV to the screened shelter area, but you can pitch a tent there. Just make sure you bring along the five items you'll want for an easy camping retreat. If all of this sounds a little too outdoorsy for you, don't fear. You can also find a plethora of hotel options in Denison.
For larger groups, you can also rent out one of the park's group sites. A handful of options are available, including a group hall with a kitchen, a covered pavilion, and an amphitheater. These could be fun options for things like family reunions and birthday parties. Just make sure to plan ahead. The park often reaches capacity, but you can make reservations on its website. That's recommended for day visits, too. For guaranteed entry, be sure to reserve a pass ahead of your visit.