Road Trippers Rejoice As Texas' Legendary Gas Station Chain With Cult Favorite Eats Expands Into Other States

If you've been on a road trip through South Texas in the past three decades, chances are you've noticed a gas station and convenience store chain as vast and sprawling as the state itself. Its logo — a buck-toothed beaver — appears on interstate billboards for miles before you arrive. They say everything's bigger in Texas, and "the world's largest convenience store" lives up to the claim: Buc-ee's, the legendary pop culture phenomenon is huge, and arguably one of America's favorite roadside pit stops.

Buc-ee's has developed a cult following thanks to social media, a 2012 national award for "America's cleanest bathrooms," and its over-the-top offerings: Row after row of well-lit gas pumps, a wide array of hot food and snacks (likely why Samantha Brown says it's one of the best ways to taste regional food on a road trip) and a full-blown home goods store selling everything from deer feed to bathing suits. If you're lucky, you'll spot a life-sized beaver posing for photos — that's Buc-ee himself. Oh, and every Buc-ee's is open 24/7, 365 days a year.

Buc-ee's fever is spreading: There are 54 Buc-ee's locations in eight states across the South and one in Colorado, as of this writing. In 2025, Buc-ee's opened its first Mississippi and Virginia locations, and there are more planned, including expansions to North Carolina, Missouri, and Arizona, and the Midwest. Co-founded in 1982 by Arch "Beaver" Aplin, Buc-ee's grew to 30 stores in Texas and started breaking its own size records in 2012 before expanding out of state starting in 2019.Tennessee now claims the biggest Buc-ee's. The chain markets itself primarily as a convenience store, and while it's certainly convenient, that hardly captures Buc-ee's scale. As one fan told the The New York Times, "It's the Wal-Mart of gas stations."