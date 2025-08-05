One Of America's Best Places To Retire Is A Vibrant Texas City Near Dallas With A Thriving Arts And Shopping Scene

Many people dream of retiring in Florida, but where do you go when reports claim it is the worst for aging in place? Based on a study performed by Niche that collected data from organizations such as the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), we found the next best spot: Plano, Texas.

The study examined key factors that contribute to a high quality of life for older adults, including climate, the percentage of residents aged 65 and older, housing costs, and access to amenities such as golf courses and healthcare providers. Plano ranks No. 6 on the list, receiving an "A+" rating on the Niche website. The town is known for its safety, excellent healthcare system, and strong sense of community.

It's about a 20-minute drive north of Dallas, giving the city the laidback Lone Star State feel without abandoning a vibrant city life. With an abundance of parks, senior-friendly activities and arts, walkable neighborhoods, and a thriving local economy, Plano is emerging as one of the best places in America to enjoy a fulfilling and secure retirement. The city also boasts a diverse shopping scene, from charming local boutiques to large shopping centers, like The Shops at Legacy, providing plenty of options for leisurely outings and everyday needs ... and without the hurricanes and high insurance costs that often come with life in Florida or farther south in Texas.