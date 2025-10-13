Georgia's Most Intimate Roadside Stay Is A Mid-Century Dream Wrapped In Neon And Nostalgia
Motels grace the side of just about every American interstate, offering an often irresistible promise of a cheap bed and a hot shower after hours on the road. Georgia's most intimate roadside stay, the New South Motor Inn, has recently reopened its doors to the public. It's a mid-century dream, originally built in the 1950s with vintage Italian neon lights and a quintessential single-story layout with rooms opening directly onto the parking lot. As one of the first buildings drivers spot when arriving in Madison, Georgia — one of the most picturesque towns in the U.S. — the inn has a lot to live up to.
With the first roadside property built in California in 1925, motels have become a symbol of America and an important part of any cross-country road trip. The often-basic accommodations have seen a rise and fall in the face of affordable hotel chains. But they still exist — some might even say they're on the rise once again. Contrary to popular belief, motels are not just limited to the roadsides of Route 66, the all-American road trip that links Chicago with California. With mid-century modern interiors making a strong comeback in interior design, coupled with a rise in domestic travel, kitsch spots like this authentic vintage motel between Pittsburgh and Washington D.C., have entered the chat. Plus, let's not forget the attention the hit TV show "Schitt's Creek" brought upon the humble roadside stay.
The New South Motor Inn is the refurbished and updated version of what was once appropriately known as the Old South Motor Inn. New name aside, with its neon lights wrapped around the building and retro signage, it certainly is an ode to the retro South.
The New South Motor Inn blends Southern hospitality with modern comforts
Sometimes, all a motel needs is a fresh coat of paint and some new bedding. The New South Motor Inn has gone above and beyond expectations, curating a retro accommodation that feels more like a cozy home than a cheap motel room. With the help of Urban Studio Design, the 15 guest rooms have all been stylishly decorated to reflect the historic appeal of Madison. Think abstract artwork, quirky lighting, and wooden furniture with classic '50s tapered legs.
The New South Motor Inn was the brainchild of real estate developer Preston Snyder, who saw potential in the building as a gateway property to Madison. In Snyder's words: "Every time I would pass by The Old South Motor Inn, I saw the potential to restore it to one of the classic roadside motels that were part of the Great American Road Trip in the 1960s". The inn partners with MAD Hospitality, an umbrella company that manages many of Madison's best restaurants. Under the MAD partnership, guests at the inn can arrange packages like local flower arrangements for $28, or a four-course dinner with wine pairings for two from $280 at The Dining Room.
The inn strives to keep up with the times by offering a fully digital check-in service. This way, those arriving after hours can enter their rooms without needing to pre-arrange a time with the hosts. Among the motel's rave reviews, one guest on Google mentioned, "I cannot recommend this place enough. From the outside, you look at it and think it's straight out of the 50s, but once you walk up to the door, you realize that they have completely modernized everything. It is super CLEAN."
Everything you need to know about staying at the New South Motor Inn
The most affordable room type is the Classic Queen, which starts at $100 per night at the time of writing. Even as the most basic option, this suite is cheerfully decorated with modern furniture, fitted with high-quality Egyptian cotton sheets, and a Smart TV. Friends traveling together can opt for the Double Full Junior Suite, for $105 per night, while those with young children might consider the Deluxe King with a Daybed for $120 per night. The largest room, called the Owner's Suite (named for once being the residence of the past owners), has its own living space and dining room, a full kitchen, and a bedroom so beautifully decorated, it could pass as a '50s film set. It goes for $250 per night and can comfortably fit two adults and two children.
As for location, New South Motor Inn could not be better positioned. It's located right off U.S. Route 441, which conveniently turns into Madison's Main Street. It's around 1.3 miles south of the historic downtown, which is dotted with cafes and diners like the Hart and Crown Tavern and Betty Gene's. While small, Madison is a particularly attractive historic town, surrounded by walking trails and bike paths that make up the Hard Labor Creek State Park. The historic district itself is worth a stroll, with some estates and homes dating back over 200 years.
The closest major city is Atlanta, Georgia, which is only a 58-mile drive away along Interstate 20 (around one hour by car). This is the road one would drive along when tackling a road trip between Atlanta and Charleston, South Carolina — one of the most popular weekend escapes for Atlanta locals.