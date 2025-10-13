Georgia's Most Intimate Roadside Stay Is A Mid-Century Dream Wrapped In Neon And Nostalgia

Motels grace the side of just about every American interstate, offering an often irresistible promise of a cheap bed and a hot shower after hours on the road. Georgia's most intimate roadside stay, the New South Motor Inn, has recently reopened its doors to the public. It's a mid-century dream, originally built in the 1950s with vintage Italian neon lights and a quintessential single-story layout with rooms opening directly onto the parking lot. As one of the first buildings drivers spot when arriving in Madison, Georgia — one of the most picturesque towns in the U.S. — the inn has a lot to live up to.

With the first roadside property built in California in 1925, motels have become a symbol of America and an important part of any cross-country road trip. The often-basic accommodations have seen a rise and fall in the face of affordable hotel chains. But they still exist — some might even say they're on the rise once again. Contrary to popular belief, motels are not just limited to the roadsides of Route 66, the all-American road trip that links Chicago with California. With mid-century modern interiors making a strong comeback in interior design, coupled with a rise in domestic travel, kitsch spots like this authentic vintage motel between Pittsburgh and Washington D.C., have entered the chat. Plus, let's not forget the attention the hit TV show "Schitt's Creek" brought upon the humble roadside stay.

The New South Motor Inn is the refurbished and updated version of what was once appropriately known as the Old South Motor Inn. New name aside, with its neon lights wrapped around the building and retro signage, it certainly is an ode to the retro South.