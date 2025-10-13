This Quaint, Family-Owned Vineyard Is A Hidden Gem In California's Underrated Wine Region
While Napa Valley and Sonoma often dominate the conversation around vineyards in California, Paso Robles is one of America's lesser-known wine regions. It offers a different kind of experience — one that's approachable, creative, and refreshingly less crowded. Known for its warm climate and rolling hills, the region boasts more than 200 wineries, producing everything from bold Cabernet Sauvignon and Rhône-style blends to experimental varietals you won't easily find elsewhere. And there's one winery in particular, Fulldraw Vineyard, that should be at the top of your list if you crave a more unique and personalized tasting experience.
Founded in 2012, the 100-acre property belonging to Connor and Rebecca McMahon sits on limestone soil perfect for Rhône varieties. Rhône-style wines are inspired by France's Rhône Valley but grown around the world, including vineyards in California and Australia. These wines use classic Rhône grapes like Syrah, Grenache, Mourvèdre, Viognier, and Roussanne. They can be blended or bottled solo, producing everything from bold reds to fresh rosés and aromatic whites.
The Fulldraw winery is located in the Templeton Gap, one of the smaller districts in Paso Robles. Tastings at the vineyard are available by appointment only. With a perfect five-star rating on Google reviews, customers repeatedly describe the Fulldraw wine tasting experience as approachable, offering a great selection of wines. One reviewer even wrote that Fulldraw was the highlight of their entire trip. If you can't visit Paso Robles just yet, Fulldraw offers a few bottles for sale online, so you can at least sip and savor like you're in Paso.
What else to do in Paso Robles
Beyond enjoying a few glasses of wine, Paso Robles has no shortage of amazing things to do. Those seeking relaxation with a view can book a treatment at one of the many spas in the area, as the region is known for its thermal springs. A $10 day pass at a spa like Franklin Hot Springs gives you access to natural, mineral-rich water that sits at a luxurious 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The day pass also includes family-friendly lawn games like cornhole and giant Connect Four. For vintage lovers or those who need a little retail therapy, downtown Paso has a variety of boutiques and Great American Antiques, a 6,000-square-foot space with more than 500,000 items for sale across dozens of vendors.
Making your way to Paso Robles takes about three hours and 15 minutes by car from San Francisco or Los Angeles, while San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport is just under 34 miles away. With a slew of hotels in downtown Paso, this area is a convenient place to stay, whether you plan to go on wine tastings, shop, soak in the thermal springs, or enjoy all of the above.
For those with an RV, you can park your camper at one of the RV parks for a truly memorable experience and views of the rolling hills. After exploring Paso Robles, you'll want to add these other underrated vineyards in California to your travel bucket list. You could even swing by Carmel Valley, another under-the-radar wine destination located less than two hours away.