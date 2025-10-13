This Quaint, Family-Owned Vineyard Is A Hidden Gem In California's Underrated Wine Region

While Napa Valley and Sonoma often dominate the conversation around vineyards in California, Paso Robles is one of America's lesser-known wine regions. It offers a different kind of experience — one that's approachable, creative, and refreshingly less crowded. Known for its warm climate and rolling hills, the region boasts more than 200 wineries, producing everything from bold Cabernet Sauvignon and Rhône-style blends to experimental varietals you won't easily find elsewhere. And there's one winery in particular, Fulldraw Vineyard, that should be at the top of your list if you crave a more unique and personalized tasting experience.

Founded in 2012, the 100-acre property belonging to Connor and Rebecca McMahon sits on limestone soil perfect for Rhône varieties. Rhône-style wines are inspired by France's Rhône Valley but grown around the world, including vineyards in California and Australia. These wines use classic Rhône grapes like Syrah, Grenache, Mourvèdre, Viognier, and Roussanne. They can be blended or bottled solo, producing everything from bold reds to fresh rosés and aromatic whites.

The Fulldraw winery is located in the Templeton Gap, one of the smaller districts in Paso Robles. Tastings at the vineyard are available by appointment only. With a perfect five-star rating on Google reviews, customers repeatedly describe the Fulldraw wine tasting experience as approachable, offering a great selection of wines. One reviewer even wrote that Fulldraw was the highlight of their entire trip. If you can't visit Paso Robles just yet, Fulldraw offers a few bottles for sale online, so you can at least sip and savor like you're in Paso.