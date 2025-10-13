Shark Tank's Lori Greiner Reveals The Biggest Tourist Trap You Could Fall For At The Airport

We've all been there, including Lori Greiner from "Shark Tank": After a long flight, weighed down by bags, we're happy to see a friendly taxi driver right outside baggage claim offering a ride into town. But think again before you take the driver up on their offer, because more than likely, you're looking at an unsanctioned taxi driver.

In a video posted to TikTok, Greiner reminds us to exercise caution in this case, stating, "That's a trap." In fact, she correctly says that licensed taxi drivers don't go inside the airport to look for customers. Official taxi drivers are actually prohibited from soliciting customers in many countries and are only allowed to provide the service when the customer initiates it. Unfortunately, even the most beautiful cities like Paris can be rife with taxi scams, but with a little knowledge, you can avoid falling into the trap.

So, how do you find a legitimate taxi? Most airports will have an official taxi stand right outside the arrival hall where passengers can wait in line. When leaving baggage claim, look for signs indicating taxis and follow them out to the proper line. How the lines work can vary depending on the location, so it's best to do a bit of research first. At New York's JFK Airport, the taxi stand is bright yellow, and a dispatcher will guide you to the proper vehicle. At Rome Fiumicino Airport, the taxi stand is marked by an orange sign with the word "TAXI" written in large black letters. Often, there are no dispatchers, so customers hop in a taxi as it pulls up.