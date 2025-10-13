Shark Tank's Lori Greiner Reveals The Biggest Tourist Trap You Could Fall For At The Airport
We've all been there, including Lori Greiner from "Shark Tank": After a long flight, weighed down by bags, we're happy to see a friendly taxi driver right outside baggage claim offering a ride into town. But think again before you take the driver up on their offer, because more than likely, you're looking at an unsanctioned taxi driver.
In a video posted to TikTok, Greiner reminds us to exercise caution in this case, stating, "That's a trap." In fact, she correctly says that licensed taxi drivers don't go inside the airport to look for customers. Official taxi drivers are actually prohibited from soliciting customers in many countries and are only allowed to provide the service when the customer initiates it. Unfortunately, even the most beautiful cities like Paris can be rife with taxi scams, but with a little knowledge, you can avoid falling into the trap.
So, how do you find a legitimate taxi? Most airports will have an official taxi stand right outside the arrival hall where passengers can wait in line. When leaving baggage claim, look for signs indicating taxis and follow them out to the proper line. How the lines work can vary depending on the location, so it's best to do a bit of research first. At New York's JFK Airport, the taxi stand is bright yellow, and a dispatcher will guide you to the proper vehicle. At Rome Fiumicino Airport, the taxi stand is marked by an orange sign with the word "TAXI" written in large black letters. Often, there are no dispatchers, so customers hop in a taxi as it pulls up.
Why you should always take a legitimate taxi at the airport
If you're scammed into an illegal taxi, what's really at risk? For one, your wallet might take a big hit. These drivers often quote overinflated fees, sometimes up to three times the usual cost, according to Lori Greiner. Cities like Paris, Rome, and Philadelphia all have a fixed fare from the airport, while other places will have a metered fare. In major cities like Paris and Rome, drivers are also legally mandated to accept both cash and credit cards, so don't let anyone tell you otherwise. Doing a quick Google search before departure will ensure that you are informed of the legitimate costs and payment options, making it easier to identify a scammer.
Of course, there's also a safety risk. Licensed taxi drivers are subject to strict vetting and background checks, as well as driving safety tests. Licensed taxis have clearly visible license numbers and, in some cases, GPS tracking to ensure that rides are registered and easily identifiable should any issues occur. Another way to evade taxi scams is by using an app. Freenow, run by Lyft, is a good option for Europe. It operates in nine countries and over 150 cities and allows you to prebook a taxi up to four days in advance.
And there's always public transportation. For instance, Rome's Leonardo Express train takes passengers directly from the airport to the central train station in just 32 minutes. The train departs every 15 minutes and (at the time of writing) costs just €14.The Netherlands' Schiphol Airport has a train station under the terminal, and it takes just 15 minutes to get to Amsterdam. With some knowledge and advanced planning, you'll feel confident that you won't fall for any scams upon arrival and can focus on enjoying your vacation.