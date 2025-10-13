This Underrated City In South Dakota Hides A Scenic Byway, Lovely Waterfalls, And A One-Of-A-Kind Art Gallery

When most people think of South Dakota, iconic landmarks like Mount Rushmore and Badlands National Park come to mind, but the state offers much more. Nicknamed "The Land of Infinite Variety," South Dakota boasts striking terrain. Once covered by a sea, the landscape now features hundreds of lakes, billion-year-old rock formations, and sweeping plains alive with wildlife. For instance, the Custer State Park, one of the region's most underrated parks, is home to thousands of free-roaming bison herds. Tucked in the northern Black Hills, the city of Spearfish captures the essence of South Dakota's charm.

Long before gold fever swept the region, Indigenous communities relied on the area's natural resources, including a mountain creek where fish were speared. This activity eventually inspired the city's name. When Spearfish was founded in 1876 during the height of the gold mining activity in Black Hills, it was referred to as the Queen City because of the towering cliffs and forested hills that surrounded it like a crown. Today, those same natural features continue to attract travelers. A winding canyon road showcases breathtaking views, multiple waterfalls spill over rock formations, and the city itself surprises visitors with its creative spirit, including a unique art gallery that sits beside a national forest.