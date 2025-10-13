This Underrated City In South Dakota Hides A Scenic Byway, Lovely Waterfalls, And A One-Of-A-Kind Art Gallery
When most people think of South Dakota, iconic landmarks like Mount Rushmore and Badlands National Park come to mind, but the state offers much more. Nicknamed "The Land of Infinite Variety," South Dakota boasts striking terrain. Once covered by a sea, the landscape now features hundreds of lakes, billion-year-old rock formations, and sweeping plains alive with wildlife. For instance, the Custer State Park, one of the region's most underrated parks, is home to thousands of free-roaming bison herds. Tucked in the northern Black Hills, the city of Spearfish captures the essence of South Dakota's charm.
Long before gold fever swept the region, Indigenous communities relied on the area's natural resources, including a mountain creek where fish were speared. This activity eventually inspired the city's name. When Spearfish was founded in 1876 during the height of the gold mining activity in Black Hills, it was referred to as the Queen City because of the towering cliffs and forested hills that surrounded it like a crown. Today, those same natural features continue to attract travelers. A winding canyon road showcases breathtaking views, multiple waterfalls spill over rock formations, and the city itself surprises visitors with its creative spirit, including a unique art gallery that sits beside a national forest.
A scenic drive through cliffs, forested beauty, and waterfalls
Just a 20-minute drive from the Black Hills Airport, the Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway stretches nearly 20 miles through magnificent landscapes carved over millions of years. Winding through the ancient Spearfish Canyon, often called South Dakota's own Grand Canyon, the route starts in Spearfish and travels south to Cheyenne Crossing. Along the way, tourists are treated to soaring limestone cliffs, lush vegetation, open grasslands, and a dense forest filled with spruce, birch, and pine. The full drive takes about 30 minutes to an hour, though the stunning vistas might tempt visitors to make frequent stops. While the road includes some sharp curves, there are safe places to pull over and soak in the scenery, especially at spots overlooking the canyon's picturesque waterfalls.
The easiest waterfall to access is Bridal Veil Falls, a 60-foot cascade visible from the road, with ample parking nearby. While hiking around the area is not permitted, visitors can enjoy views directly from designated spots. A bit farther along, a one-mile walk through the forest leads to Roughlock Falls, a layered waterfall that flows amid vibrant greenery and wildlife, including the rare American Dipper. Lastly, Spearfish Falls is considered by many to be the most beautiful among the three. Reaching it requires a steep 3/4-mile hike, which can be slippery, but it rewards visitors with a remarkable view. In spring and summer, the trails to all the waterfalls burst with wildflowers, berries, and local fauna. Come autumn, fall colors light up the canyon, and in winter, the rushing waters freeze into ice sculptures, with mist drifting through the trees.
Discover Spearfish's artistic side, including a gallery that spins
After exploring the natural wonders around Spearfish, don't leave without experiencing the city's creative spirit. While South Dakota may be known for its rugged beauty, it also has a lively arts scene, from the creative shops in Rapid City, a place full of charm and attractions, to the unique artistic spaces tucked away in smaller towns like Spearfish. Around the city, artwork comes to life through public murals and galleries, including one just beyond the edge of the Black Hills National Forest.
That gallery is called the Termesphere Gallery, a one-of-a-kind space created by local artist Dick Termes. Inspired in the early 1970s after meeting Buckminster Fuller, the inventor of the Geodesic Dome, and reading his books, Termes began experimenting with spherical canvases. When his family purchased land in the area, he was given three acres, where he built a collection of domes, one of which now houses his gallery.
Inside, visitors can find spherical paintings hanging from the ceiling and gently rotating. The result is an immersive viewing experience. As one TripAdvisor reviewer described it, the pieces are "whimsical and thought-provoking." Another visitor noted, "The art and culture we found here was a great complement to the natural beauty we found in the Black Hills." Entry to the gallery is free, making it a must-see for art lovers.